Gameday Rundown: HEAT Visit Wolves

Miami HEAT vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday, November 24th @ 8:00 PM

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Tipoff: 8:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Mashup Jerseys – Gift with purchase included with any order



Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Minnesota: Josh Okogie, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Back; Spasms)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1.

-The HEAT are 34-28 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Jimmy Butler is just six offensive rebounds from the 1,000th of his career.

-Miami enters the second night of their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight after recording a, 100-92, win in Detroit last night. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.

-Tyler Herro is averaging a league-best 21.6 points off the bench this season and despite starting four games, his 281 bench points are still the most by a reserve in the NBA.

-Over his last 10 games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 70 percent from the field, 65 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 66-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.