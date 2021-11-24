Gameday Rundown: HEAT Visit Wolves

HEAT vs. Wolves
Posted: Nov 24, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday, November 24th @ 8:00 PM

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Tipoff: 8:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Minnesota: Josh Okogie, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Back; Spasms)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1. 

-The HEAT are 34-28 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-Jimmy Butler is just six offensive rebounds from the 1,000th of his career. 

-Miami enters the second night of their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight after recording a, 100-92, win in Detroit last night. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign. 

-Tyler Herro is averaging a league-best 21.6 points off the bench this season and despite starting four games, his 281 bench points are still the most by a reserve in the NBA. 

-Over his last 10 games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 70 percent from the field, 65 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 66-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. 

HEAT Category Opponent
109.2 POINTS PER GAME 107.1
101.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.0
.464 FG PCT. .425
.432 OPPONENT FG PCT. .431
.346 3-PT FG PCT. .335
.818 FT PCT. .762
47.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.4
40.4 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.7
24.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.6
7.67 STEALS PER GAME 9.47
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.3
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.2
2.50 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.24
