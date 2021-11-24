Gameday Rundown: HEAT Visit Wolves
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Wednesday, November 24th @ 8:00 PM
Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Tipoff: 8:10 pm
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Minnesota: Josh Okogie, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Back; Spasms)
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
-Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1.
-The HEAT are 34-28 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Jimmy Butler is just six offensive rebounds from the 1,000th of his career.
-Miami enters the second night of their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight after recording a, 100-92, win in Detroit last night. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.
-Tyler Herro is averaging a league-best 21.6 points off the bench this season and despite starting four games, his 281 bench points are still the most by a reserve in the NBA.
-Over his last 10 games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 70 percent from the field, 65 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 66-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|107.1
|101.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.0
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.425
|.432
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.431
|.346
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.335
|.818
|FT PCT.
|.762
|47.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.4
|40.4
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.7
|24.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.6
|7.67
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.47
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.2
|2.50
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.24
