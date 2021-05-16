Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Regular Season In Detroit

Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: May 15, 2021

Miami HEAT at Detroit Pistons

Sunday, May 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - white

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the teams split the previous two meetings, 1-1, both in Miami.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 61-55 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 26-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT scored 108 points at MIL last night, marking their 17th consecutive 100-point game, the longest such streak in franchise history.

- Jimmy Butler is currently averaging a league-leading 2.08 steals this season, and would become the first HEAT player in team history to finish a season as the NBA leader in steals per game.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 22 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 45 occasions.

- The HEAT are shooting 79.2 percent from the line this season, currently the highest single-season percentage in team history. Additionally, Jimmy Butler is shooting 86.3 percent from the foul line this season, currently ranking as the third-highest single season free throw percentage in franchise history (min 140 attempts).

HEAT Category Pistons
107.9 POINTS PER GAME 106.6
108.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.0
.467 FG PCT. .451
.459 OPPONENT FG PCT. .475
.357 3-PT FG PCT. .352
.792 FT PCT. .760
41.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 42.8
43.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.4
26.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.2
7.85 STEALS PER GAME 7.42
14.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.9
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.0
3.96 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.17
