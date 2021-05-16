Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Regular Season In Detroit
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Detroit Pistons
Sunday, May 16th @ 8:00PM
Location: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - white
Check league standings: view here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the teams split the previous two meetings, 1-1, both in Miami.
- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series, 2-1.
- The HEAT are 61-55 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 26-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- The HEAT scored 108 points at MIL last night, marking their 17th consecutive 100-point game, the longest such streak in franchise history.
- Jimmy Butler is currently averaging a league-leading 2.08 steals this season, and would become the first HEAT player in team history to finish a season as the NBA leader in steals per game.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 22 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 45 occasions.
- The HEAT are shooting 79.2 percent from the line this season, currently the highest single-season percentage in team history. Additionally, Jimmy Butler is shooting 86.3 percent from the foul line this season, currently ranking as the third-highest single season free throw percentage in franchise history (min 140 attempts).
|HEAT
|Category
|Pistons
|107.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|106.6
|108.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.0
|.467
|FG PCT.
|.451
|.459
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.475
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.352
|.792
|FT PCT.
|.760
|41.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.8
|43.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.4
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.2
|7.85
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.42
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.9
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.0
|3.96
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.17
