Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Regular Season In Detroit

Miami HEAT at Detroit Pistons

Sunday, May 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - white

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the teams split the previous two meetings, 1-1, both in Miami.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 61-55 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 26-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT scored 108 points at MIL last night, marking their 17th consecutive 100-point game, the longest such streak in franchise history.

- Jimmy Butler is currently averaging a league-leading 2.08 steals this season, and would become the first HEAT player in team history to finish a season as the NBA leader in steals per game.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 22 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 45 occasions.

- The HEAT are shooting 79.2 percent from the line this season, currently the highest single-season percentage in team history. Additionally, Jimmy Butler is shooting 86.3 percent from the foul line this season, currently ranking as the third-highest single season free throw percentage in franchise history (min 140 attempts).