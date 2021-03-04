Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pelicans In New Orleans
Game starts at 8:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT at New Orleans Pelicans
Thursday, March 4th @ 8:30PM
Location: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
TV: TNT
Tipoff: 8:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the second and final time this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 111-98, win on Christmas Day as the HEAT has currently won four of the last five against New Orleans.
- The HEAT are 20-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 15-6 in home games and 5-14 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Knee; Inflammation) and Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Miami enters tonight’s game with an all-time 20-20 (.500) record against the New Orleans Pelicans. With a win tonight, the HEAT will hold a winning record against 18 NBA franchises.
- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 32-straight games, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.
- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Adebayo is just 14 points short from his 3,000th career point.
|HEAT
|Category
|Pelicans
|106.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|115.9
|108.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|115.9
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.485
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.475
|.353
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.365
|.793
|FT PCT.
|.732
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|46.5
|43.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|40.6
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.4
|7.11
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.29
|15.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.0
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.1
|3.89
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.97
NEXT UP: