Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pelicans In New Orleans

Game starts at 8:30PM on TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 04, 2021

Miami HEAT at New Orleans Pelicans 

Thursday, March 4th @ 8:30PM

Location: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 8:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the second and final time this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 111-98, win on Christmas Day as the HEAT has currently won four of the last five against New Orleans.

- The HEAT are 20-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 15-6 in home games and 5-14 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Knee; Inflammation) and Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami enters tonight’s game with an all-time 20-20 (.500) record against the New Orleans Pelicans. With a win tonight, the HEAT will hold a winning record against 18 NBA franchises.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 32-straight games, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.

- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Adebayo is just 14 points short from his 3,000th career point.

HEAT Category Pelicans
106.9 POINTS PER GAME 115.9
108.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 115.9
.462 FG PCT. .485
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .475
.353 3-PT FG PCT. .365
.793 FT PCT. .732
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 46.5
43.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 40.6
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.4
7.11 STEALS PER GAME 7.29
15.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.0
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.1
3.89 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.97
