Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pelicans In New Orleans

Miami HEAT at New Orleans Pelicans

Thursday, March 4th @ 8:30PM

Location: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 8:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the second and final time this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 111-98, win on Christmas Day as the HEAT has currently won four of the last five against New Orleans.

- The HEAT are 20-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 15-6 in home games and 5-14 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Knee; Inflammation) and Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami enters tonight’s game with an all-time 20-20 (.500) record against the New Orleans Pelicans. With a win tonight, the HEAT will hold a winning record against 18 NBA franchises.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 32-straight games, tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.

- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Adebayo is just 14 points short from his 3,000th career point.