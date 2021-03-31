Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Trip Against Pacers

Game starts at 7PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 30, 2021

Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers

Wednesday, March 31st @ 7:00PM

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Indiana won both of the previous contests.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 50-69 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols), KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) and Victor Oladipo (Head; Cold) are out. Kendrick Nunn (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the final regular season matchup between the HEAT and Pacers this season. After just facing off on 3/19 and 3/21, the 13-day series marks as the second-fastest completed three-game season series in franchise history.

- The HEAT have used 21 different starting line-ups this season.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

HEAT Category Pacers
106.3 POINTS PER GAME 113.3
107.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 113.2
.458 FG PCT. .471
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .471
.345 3-PT FG PCT. .365
.794 FT PCT. .785
42.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 41.7
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.3
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.9
7.30 STEALS PER GAME 8.60
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.7
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
4.09 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.13
