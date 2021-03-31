Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Trip Against Pacers

Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers

Wednesday, March 31st @ 7:00PM

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Indiana won both of the previous contests.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 50-69 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols), KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) and Victor Oladipo (Head; Cold) are out. Kendrick Nunn (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the final regular season matchup between the HEAT and Pacers this season. After just facing off on 3/19 and 3/21, the 13-day series marks as the second-fastest completed three-game season series in franchise history.

- The HEAT have used 21 different starting line-ups this season.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.