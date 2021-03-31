Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Trip Against Pacers
Game starts at 7PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers
Wednesday, March 31st @ 7:00PM
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Indiana won both of the previous contests.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 50-69 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 11-47 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols), KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) and Victor Oladipo (Head; Cold) are out. Kendrick Nunn (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.
- Tonight is the final regular season matchup between the HEAT and Pacers this season. After just facing off on 3/19 and 3/21, the 13-day series marks as the second-fastest completed three-game season series in franchise history.
- The HEAT have used 21 different starting line-ups this season.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
|HEAT
|Category
|Pacers
|106.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.3
|107.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.2
|.458
|FG PCT.
|.471
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.471
|.345
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.365
|.794
|FT PCT.
|.785
|42.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|41.7
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.3
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.9
|7.30
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.60
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.7
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|4.09
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.13
NEXT UP: