Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Nuggets

Miami HEAT at Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, April 14th @ 10:00PM

Location: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nuggets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Denver recorded a, 109-82, win on 1/27 in Miami. With a win, the HEAT will split the season series for the second consecutive year.

- The HEAT are 34-33 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (Left ACL; Injury) is out.

- Tonight marks as the 13th time Miami will face Denver on the second night of a road back-to-back, recording a 5-7 record in those contests.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 39 occasions.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.2 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA. Miami is also ranked second in opponent field goal percentage (.448), second opponent field goals made per game (38.6), third in points allowed (107.2), third in opponent fast break points (10.6), third in charges drawn (50), sixth in defensive rating (109.3) and seventh in deflections (853).

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 18-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.