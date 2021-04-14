Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Nuggets
Game starts at 10PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Denver Nuggets
Wednesday, April 14th @ 10:00PM
Location: Ball Arena - Denver, CO
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM
Tipoff: 10:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Nuggets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Denver recorded a, 109-82, win on 1/27 in Miami. With a win, the HEAT will split the season series for the second consecutive year.
- The HEAT are 34-33 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (Left ACL; Injury) is out.
- Tonight marks as the 13th time Miami will face Denver on the second night of a road back-to-back, recording a 5-7 record in those contests.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 39 occasions.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.2 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA. Miami is also ranked second in opponent field goal percentage (.448), second opponent field goals made per game (38.6), third in points allowed (107.2), third in opponent fast break points (10.6), third in charges drawn (50), sixth in defensive rating (109.3) and seventh in deflections (853).
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 18-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Nuggets
|106.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.9
|107.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.1
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.488
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.468
|.344
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.385
|.786
|FT PCT.
|.789
|42.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.4
|43.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.1
|25.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.1
|7.59
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.06
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.6
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.0
|4.13
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.39
NEXT UP: