Gameday Rundown: HEAT Land In Detroit

Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons

Tuesday, November 23rd @ 7:00 PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Tipoff: 7:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates: Miami: Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Contusion) - Marcus Garrett, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Detroit: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Detroit.

-The HEAT are 62-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 27-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT have recorded double-digit wins in nine of their 11 victories this season, marking the third time they have recorded at least nine wins by double figures in their first 11 victories of a season.

-Miami enters their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MIN. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.

-Jimmy Butler recorded a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on 11/17 vs. NOP, the 12th of his career and the eighth as a member of the HEAT. His eight with Miami are the second-most in team history and just one short from tying LeBron James (9) for the most ever.

-Over his last nine games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 71.4 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 65-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. Robinson has also now appeared in 164-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the second-longest streak in team history.