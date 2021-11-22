Gameday Rundown: HEAT Land In Detroit
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons
Tuesday, November 23rd @ 7:00 PM
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Tipoff: 7:10 pm
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Jersey Hat for $15
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Contusion) - Marcus Garrett, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Detroit: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Detroit.
-The HEAT are 62-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 27-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
-The HEAT have recorded double-digit wins in nine of their 11 victories this season, marking the third time they have recorded at least nine wins by double figures in their first 11 victories of a season.
-Miami enters their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MIN. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.
-Jimmy Butler recorded a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on 11/17 vs. NOP, the 12th of his career and the eighth as a member of the HEAT. His eight with Miami are the second-most in team history and just one short from tying LeBron James (9) for the most ever.
-Over his last nine games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 71.4 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 65-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. Robinson has also now appeared in 164-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the second-longest streak in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|99.6
|102.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|108.3
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.410
|.433
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.481
|.348
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.301
|.825
|FT PCT.
|.771
|46.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.7
|40.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.5
|24.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.7
|7.59
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.81
|14.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.8
|2.47
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.13
NEXT UP: