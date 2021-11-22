Gameday Rundown: HEAT Land In Detroit

Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Pistons
Posted: Nov 22, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Detroit Pistons

Tuesday, November 23rd @ 7:00 PM

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Tipoff: 7:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Contusion) - Marcus Garrett, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Detroit: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Detroit. 

-The HEAT are 62-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 27-32 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-The HEAT have recorded double-digit wins in nine of their 11 victories this season, marking the third time they have recorded at least nine wins by double figures in their first 11 victories of a season. 

-Miami enters their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MIN. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign. 

-Jimmy Butler recorded a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on 11/17 vs. NOP, the 12th of his career and the eighth as a member of the HEAT. His eight with Miami are the second-most in team history and just one short from tying LeBron James (9) for the most ever. 

-Over his last nine games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 71.4 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 65-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. Robinson has also now appeared in 164-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the second-longest streak in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
109.8 POINTS PER GAME 99.6
102.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 108.3
.464 FG PCT. .410
.433 OPPONENT FG PCT. .481
.348 3-PT FG PCT. .301
.825 FT PCT. .771
46.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.7
40.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.5
24.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.7
7.59 STEALS PER GAME 8.81
14.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.3
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.8
2.47 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.13
