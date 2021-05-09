Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Celtics

Game starts at 1PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: May 09, 2021

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Sunday, May 9th @ 1:00PM

Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 1:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of three matchups this regular season after having their 1/10 contest postponed.

- It is also the first of consecutive games in Boston with the next matchup on Tuesday the 11th. Earlier this season, the Celtics recorded a, 107-105, win on 1/6.

- The HEAT are 48-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-41 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Miami is 6-1 this season on Sunday’s, their best record for any day of the week.

- Bam Adebayo is just 14 points short from tying his single-season career high of 1,146 points, which he set last year.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.7 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.3 percent from three-point range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Duncan Robinson is currently the only HEAT player to appear in every game this season and has now done so in 142- straight dating back to 4/9/19, the fifth-longest streak in team history.

HEAT Category Celtics
107.3 POINTS PER GAME 112.7
107.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.0
.464 FG PCT. .467
.455 OPPONENT FG PCT. .463
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .375
.789 FT PCT. .778
41.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.5
43.4 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.3
26.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.4
7.91 STEALS PER GAME 7.76
14.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
3.97 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.30
