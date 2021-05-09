Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Celtics
Game starts at 1PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics
Sunday, May 9th @ 1:00PM
Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA
TV: ESPN
Tipoff: 1:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Check league standings: view here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of three matchups this regular season after having their 1/10 contest postponed.
- It is also the first of consecutive games in Boston with the next matchup on Tuesday the 11th. Earlier this season, the Celtics recorded a, 107-105, win on 1/6.
- The HEAT are 48-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-41 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Miami is 6-1 this season on Sunday’s, their best record for any day of the week.
- Bam Adebayo is just 14 points short from tying his single-season career high of 1,146 points, which he set last year.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.
- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.7 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.3 percent from three-point range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.
- Duncan Robinson is currently the only HEAT player to appear in every game this season and has now done so in 142- straight dating back to 4/9/19, the fifth-longest streak in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Celtics
|107.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.7
|107.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.0
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.467
|.455
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.463
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.375
|.789
|FT PCT.
|.778
|41.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.5
|43.4
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.3
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.4
|7.91
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.76
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|3.97
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.30
NEXT UP: