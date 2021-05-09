Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Celtics

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Sunday, May 9th @ 1:00PM

Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 1:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of three matchups this regular season after having their 1/10 contest postponed.

- It is also the first of consecutive games in Boston with the next matchup on Tuesday the 11th. Earlier this season, the Celtics recorded a, 107-105, win on 1/6.

- The HEAT are 48-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-41 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Miami is 6-1 this season on Sunday’s, their best record for any day of the week.

- Bam Adebayo is just 14 points short from tying his single-season career high of 1,146 points, which he set last year.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.7 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.3 percent from three-point range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Duncan Robinson is currently the only HEAT player to appear in every game this season and has now done so in 142- straight dating back to 4/9/19, the fifth-longest streak in team history.