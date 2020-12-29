Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Home Back To Back Against Bucks

Miami HEAT vs Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesday, December 29th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:45PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of this regular season, both consecutive games in Miami.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series, 2-1, as Miami has won six of the last seven against Milwaukee at home.

- The HEAT is 70-45 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 36-20 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle Sprain) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) is available.

- Tuesday marks as the first set of consecutive games at home, both against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. This is the first of two sets of home-and-home games in the first half of the season with the next set coming on 1/27 vs. DEN and then 1/28 vs. LAC.

- The HEAT has played home games on consecutive nights 24 previous times in franchise history, having won both games eight times, split the pair on 10 occasions and dropped both games six times.

- Duncan Robinson connected on seven three-point field goals vs the Pelican, tying the NBA all-time Christmas record for three’s made in a single game.

- Goran Dragić scored 20 points, all off the bench, in Miami’s Season Opener at Orlando. He now has totaled 19 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, tying Tyler Johnson for the second-most all-time in team history.