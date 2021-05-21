Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Bucks In Game One
Game starts at 2PM on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN
Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks
Saturday, May 22nd @ 2:00PM
Round One, Game One
Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: Bally Sports Sun & ESPN
HEAT Live Pre-game: 1:30PM
Tipoff: 2:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Trophy Gold
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1.
- The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.
- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, first 4-0 in the 2013 First Round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals.
What to watch for:
- Miami enters the 2021 Playoffs with an all-time 138-107 (.563) postseason record, the third-highest in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (.601) and Boston Celtics (.569).
- Jimmy Butler did not appear in any of the three regular season matchups against Milwaukee this season.
- The HEAT clinched the No. 6 seed, marking their 22nd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 10th in 13 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, only three teams (Boston-12, Portland-11 & San Antonio-11) have more over that span.
- Miami has currently won at least one postseason road game in 23 consecutive series, tying the longest such streak in NBA history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|108.1
|POINTS PER GAME
|120.1
|108.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.2
|.468
|FG PCT.
|.487
|.459
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.456
|.358
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.389
|.790
|FT PCT.
|.760
|41.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|48.1
|42.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.4
|26.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.5
|7.90
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.13
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|3.97
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.64
NEXT UP: