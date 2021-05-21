Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Bucks In Game One

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, May 22nd @ 2:00PM

Round One, Game One

Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-game: 1:30PM

Tipoff: 2:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Trophy Gold

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.

- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, first 4-0 in the 2013 First Round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals.

What to watch for:

- Miami enters the 2021 Playoffs with an all-time 138-107 (.563) postseason record, the third-highest in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (.601) and Boston Celtics (.569).

- Jimmy Butler did not appear in any of the three regular season matchups against Milwaukee this season.

- The HEAT clinched the No. 6 seed, marking their 22nd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 10th in 13 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, only three teams (Boston-12, Portland-11 & San Antonio-11) have more over that span.

- Miami has currently won at least one postseason road game in 23 consecutive series, tying the longest such streak in NBA history.