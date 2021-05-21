Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Bucks In Game One

Game starts at 2PM on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: May 21, 2021

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, May 22nd @ 2:00PM

Round One, Game One

Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-game: 1:30PM

Tipoff: 2:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Trophy Gold

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1. 

- The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.

- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, first 4-0 in the 2013 First Round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals.

What to watch for:

- Miami enters the 2021 Playoffs with an all-time 138-107 (.563) postseason record, the third-highest in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (.601) and Boston Celtics (.569).

- Jimmy Butler did not appear in any of the three regular season matchups against Milwaukee this season.

- The HEAT clinched the No. 6 seed, marking their 22nd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 10th in 13 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, only three teams (Boston-12, Portland-11 & San Antonio-11) have more over that span.

- Miami has currently won at least one postseason road game in 23 consecutive series, tying the longest such streak in NBA history.

HEAT Category Bucks
108.1 POINTS PER GAME 120.1
108.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 114.2
.468 FG PCT. .487
.459 OPPONENT FG PCT. .456
.358 3-PT FG PCT. .389
.790 FT PCT. .760
41.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 48.1
42.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.4
26.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.5
7.90 STEALS PER GAME 8.13
14.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
3.97 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.64
