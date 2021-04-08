Gameday Rundown: HEAT Start Road Trip In Portland
Game starts at 10PM on Bally Sports Sun & NBATV
Miami HEAT at Portland Trail Blazers
Sunday, April 11th @ 10:00PM
Location: Moda Center - Portland, OR
TV: Bally Sports Sun & NBA TV
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM
Tipoff: 10:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Portland recorded a, 125-122, win on 3/25. With a win, the HEAT will split the season series for the second consecutive year after sweeping the series in 2018-19.
- The HEAT are 23-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 12-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) and KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Butler’s next steal will be the 1,000th of his career.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 16-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.2 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
|HEAT
|Category
|Blazers
|106.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|115.0
|107.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|115.3
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.445
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.479
|.347
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.380
|.788
|FT PCT.
|.832
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.8
|43.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.1
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|20.3
|7.40
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.10
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.2
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.8
|4.17
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.18
NEXT UP: