Gameday Rundown: HEAT Start Road Trip In Portland

Game starts at 10PM on Bally Sports Sun & NBATV
Miami HEAT
Posted: Apr 08, 2021

Miami HEAT at Portland Trail Blazers

Sunday, April 11th @ 10:00PM

Location: Moda Center - Portland, OR

TV: Bally Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Portland recorded a, 125-122, win on 3/25. With a win, the HEAT will split the season series for the second consecutive year after sweeping the series in 2018-19.

- The HEAT are 23-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 12-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) and KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- Butler’s next steal will be the 1,000th of his career.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 16-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.2 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

HEAT Category Blazers
106.6 POINTS PER GAME 115.0
107.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 115.3
.461 FG PCT. .445
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .479
.347 3-PT FG PCT. .380
.788 FT PCT. .832
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.8
43.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.1
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 20.3
7.40 STEALS PER GAME 7.10
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.2
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.8
4.17 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.18
