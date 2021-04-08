Gameday Rundown: HEAT Start Road Trip In Portland

Miami HEAT at Portland Trail Blazers

Sunday, April 11th @ 10:00PM

Location: Moda Center - Portland, OR

TV: Bally Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Portland recorded a, 125-122, win on 3/25. With a win, the HEAT will split the season series for the second consecutive year after sweeping the series in 2018-19.

- The HEAT are 23-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 12-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) and KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Butler’s next steal will be the 1,000th of his career.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 16-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.2 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.