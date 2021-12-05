Gameday Rundown: Grizzlies Come To Town

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, December 6th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game:



Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way);

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 129-103, win in Memphis on 10/30, and with a win, would sweep the series for the eighth time in team history and the first since the 2018-19 season.

-The HEAT are 28-22 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-9 in home games and 12-13 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 39 with Kyle Lowry taking an NBA-high 13.

-Tyler Herro scored his 2,000th career point on 12/4 at MIL, becoming the second-youngest player (21 yrs, 318 days) in franchise history to achieve the feat and tying the second-fastest to do so with his first 2,000 career points all with the HEAT.

-Duncan Robinson connected on his 600th career three-point field goal on 12/4 at MIL, becoming the fastest player to hit the mark in NBA history. He did so in his 184th career game, eclipsing the previous record by 56 games (Donovan Mitchell in 240 games).

-Miami’s roster currently has eight undrafted players and tied Indiana and Houston for the most in the league to open the season. Among the eight undrafted on the HEAT’s roster are Dewayne Dedmon, Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Ӧmer Yurtseven.