Gameday Rundown: Friday Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, March 18 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Irritation); Oklahoma City: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Thunder meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 103-90, win in Oklahoma City and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season.

The HEAT are 27-40 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 13-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT has now taken 101 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 55. The 101 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.

The HEAT is holding teams to 104.7 points this season, the fourth-lowest in the NBA, and is 22-1 when holding teams under 100.

Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 17-0 when shooting at least 50 percent

Tyler Herro has scored 994 points off the bench this season, the third-most for a single-season in HEAT history. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,818 points, the seventh-most for a season in team history.