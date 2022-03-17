Gameday Rundown: Friday Thunder
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami HEAT
Friday, March 18 @ 8:00 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 8:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Irritation); Oklahoma City: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Thunder meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 103-90, win in Oklahoma City and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season.
- The HEAT are 27-40 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
- The HEAT has now taken 101 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 55. The 101 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.
- The HEAT is holding teams to 104.7 points this season, the fourth-lowest in the NBA, and is 22-1 when holding teams under 100.
- Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 17-0 when shooting at least 50 percent
- Tyler Herro has scored 994 points off the bench this season, the third-most for a single-season in HEAT history. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,818 points, the seventh-most for a season in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|103.0
|104.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.9
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.425
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.455
|.374
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.316
|.810
|FT PCT.
|.763
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.8
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.7
|25.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.9
|7.44
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.74
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.5
|3.34
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.61
