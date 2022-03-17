Gameday Rundown: Friday Thunder

Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Thunder vs. HEAT
Posted: Mar 17, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, March 18 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Irritation); Oklahoma City: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Thunder meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
  • Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 103-90, win in Oklahoma City and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season.
  • The HEAT are 27-40 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 13-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • The HEAT has now taken 101 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 55. The 101 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.
  • The HEAT is holding teams to 104.7 points this season, the fourth-lowest in the NBA, and is 22-1 when holding teams under 100.
  • Miami is 24-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 17-0 when shooting at least 50 percent
  • Tyler Herro has scored 994 points off the bench this season, the third-most for a single-season in HEAT history. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,818 points, the seventh-most for a season in team history.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.4 POINTS PER GAME 103.0
104.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.9
.462 FG PCT. .425
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .455
.374 3-PT FG PCT. .316
.810 FT PCT. .763
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.8
41.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.7
25.6 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.9
7.44 STEALS PER GAME 7.74
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.5
3.34 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.61
Tags
Heat

Related Content

Heat

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter