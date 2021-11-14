Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With OKC
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Monday, November 13th @ 8:00 PM
Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Tipoff: 8:10 pm
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: City - Mashup
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Oklahoma City: Darius Bazley, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Plantar fasciitis) - Derrick Favors, Out, Rest
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Thunder meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight in OKC.
-The HEAT are 26-40 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 12-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Miami has outscored opponents by +78 points in the first quarter this season (383-305).
-The HEAT is averaging 48.8 rebounds this season, the most in the NBA.
-Over his last five games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field, 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.
-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench seven times this season and has now totaled 26 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 61-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|99.6
|104.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.4
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.411
|.427
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.432
|.340
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.303
|.822
|FT PCT.
|.749
|48.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.8
|41.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|49.2
|23.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|19.6
|7.31
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.18
|15.2
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.1
|14.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.5
|2.38
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.27
NEXT UP: