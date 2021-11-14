Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With OKC

Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Thunder
Posted: Nov 14, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Monday, November 13th @ 8:00 PM

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Tipoff: 8:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Mashup Jerseys – Gift With Purchase Included With Any Order

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) -  Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Oklahoma City: Darius Bazley, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Plantar fasciitis) - Derrick Favors, Out, Rest

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Thunder meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight in OKC. 

-The HEAT are 26-40 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 12-21 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-Miami has outscored opponents by +78 points in the first quarter this season (383-305). 

-The HEAT is averaging 48.8 rebounds this season, the most in the NBA. 

-Over his last five games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field, 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line. 

-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench seven times this season and has now totaled 26 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 61-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.

HEAT Category Opponent
110.6 POINTS PER GAME 99.6
104.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 106.4
.460 FG PCT. .411
.427 OPPONENT FG PCT. .432
.340 3-PT FG PCT. .303
.822 FT PCT. .749
48.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.8
41.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 49.2
23.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 19.6
7.31 STEALS PER GAME 7.18
15.2 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.1
14.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.5
2.38 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.27
