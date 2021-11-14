Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With OKC

Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Monday, November 13th @ 8:00 PM

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Tipoff: 8:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Mashup Jerseys – Gift With Purchase Included With Any Order



Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Oklahoma City: Darius Bazley, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Plantar fasciitis) - Derrick Favors, Out, Rest

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Thunder meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight in OKC.

-The HEAT are 26-40 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 12-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami has outscored opponents by +78 points in the first quarter this season (383-305).

-The HEAT is averaging 48.8 rebounds this season, the most in the NBA.

-Over his last five games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field, 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench seven times this season and has now totaled 26 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 61-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.

