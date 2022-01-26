Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, January 25h @ 7:30 PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Hat - $15

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Tyler Herro, Probably, Health and Safety Protocols - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain); New York: Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sore) - Mitchell Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprained) - Derrick Rose, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Surgery) - Luka Samanic, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Ryan Arcidiacono, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprained)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Knicks meet for the first of three matchups this season.

Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five consecutive games against the Knicks in Miami.

The HEAT are 62-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson has connected on a team-leading 135 made three-point field goals this season.

Tonight marks as the first matchup against the Knicks this season, and the last team Miami has yet to play against. The HEAT have already completed season series’ against Denver, Indiana, the Lakers, Memphis, Portland and Utah. Additionally, the HEAT has currently won five-straight home games against the Knicks, the longest home streak against New York in team history. The last time the Knicks won in Miami was during the 2016-17 season, on 3/31/17.

Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 10-straight games, tying the third-longest such streak of his career.

Miami only has five home losses this season, the fewest in the Eastern Conference.