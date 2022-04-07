Gameday Rundown: Final Home Game Of Regular Season
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami HEAT
Friday, April 8 @ 8:00 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 8:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM
Item of the Game: White Hot Collection
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami leads the series 2-1, and has won eight of the last 10 against the Hawks in Miami..
- The HEAT are 72-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 46-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.
What to watch for:
- With a win tonight, Miami will clinch the #1 seed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, as the HEAT has been the #1 seed on three previous occasions (2013, 2005 & 1999) in team history.
- Kyle Lowry has recorded an 8.50 assist-to-turnover ratio (34 assists/four turnovers) over his last four games.
- Miami is 28-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 21-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
- Bam Adebayo, who is second among all centers in steals per game at 1.42, anchors a HEAT defense that is giving up just 105.3 points per game, the third-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.2 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.8 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 24 times this season, posting a 23-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 39.7 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 25 percent and centers to 15.8 percent from downtown.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.8
|105.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.4
|.466
|FG PCT.
|.469
|.446
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.470
|.379
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.374
|.809
|FT PCT.
|.811
|43.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.9
|41.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.1
|25.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.6
|7.40
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.18
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.8
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.8
|3.25
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.30
NEXT UP: