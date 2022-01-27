Gameday Rundown: Clippers Cross Country

LA Clippers vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, January 27th @ 8:00 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Mashup Islides - $39.99 each

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Chris Silva, Out, Ineligible To Play; LA: Paul George, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Elbow; Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear) - Kawhi Leonard, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Personal Reasons - Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this season.

Earlier this season, the Clippers recorded a, 112-109, win in Los Angeles on 11/11. Miami now looks to snap a team-long six-game losing streak to the Clippers.

The HEAT are 36-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

Bam Adebayo grabbed the 2,500th rebound of his career on 1/23 vs. LAL.

The HEAT enter the first night of a back-to-back home set tonight vs. LAC with a game tomorrow tonight vs. TOR. This marks as the third of five home back-to-backs this season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 29 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 12 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.

January is the month that Miami plays the most 2021 postseason teams, with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, six of the HEAT’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month are all against teams that made the playoffs last season. So far, Miami is 7-2 this month against teams that made the playoffs last season.

Erik Spoelstra has recorded 723 career wins (638 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. Next on the list is Phil Jackson (Lakers) with 728, followed by Red Auerbach (Celtics), Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).