Gameday Rundown: Bucks Time

Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, March 2 @ 8:00 PM

Location:Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Free Mashup Pin with Court Culture purchase of $30 or more

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Milwaukee: Pat Connaughton, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Finger; Surgery) - George Hill, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Soreness) - Brook Lopez, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Surgery) - Sandro Mamukelashvili, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami on 10/21 and 12/8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on 12/4.

The HEAT are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

With their 41st win of the season on 2/28 vs. CHI, Miami has now secured their 12th season of at least a .500 record since Erik Spoelstra became head coach 14 years ago in 2008-09. The 12 .500+ seasons over the last 14 years tie for the most in the NBA over that span.

Miami enters the first of back-to-back road games tonight in Milwaukee, their 35th road game of the season, the most in the NBA.

Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.2 points off the bench this season.

Bam Adebayo has currently blocked multiple shots in five-straight games, the longest HEAT streak since 2018.