Gameday Rundown: Bucks Time

HEAT vs. Bucks
Posted: Mar 01, 2022

Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, March 2 @ 8:00 PM

Location:Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Milwaukee: Pat Connaughton, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Finger; Surgery) - George Hill, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Soreness) - Brook Lopez, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Surgery) - Sandro Mamukelashvili, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.
  • So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami on 10/21 and 12/8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on 12/4.
  • The HEAT are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • With their 41st win of the season on 2/28 vs. CHI, Miami has now secured their 12th season of at least a .500 record since Erik Spoelstra became head coach 14 years ago in 2008-09. The 12 .500+ seasons over the last 14 years tie for the most in the NBA over that span.
  • Miami enters the first of back-to-back road games tonight in Milwaukee, their 35th road game of the season, the most in the NBA.
  • Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.2 points off the bench this season.
  • Bam Adebayo has currently blocked multiple shots in five-straight games, the longest HEAT streak since 2018.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.5 POINTS PER GAME 113.6
104.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.0
.462 FG PCT. .461
.444 OPPONENT FG PCT. .448
.374 3-PT FG PCT. .362
.807 FT PCT. .774
44.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.6
41.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.8
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.4
7.58 STEALS PER GAME 7.56
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.6
15.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.3
3.29 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.03
