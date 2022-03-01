Gameday Rundown: Bucks Time
Miami HEAT vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Wednesday, March 2 @ 8:00 PM
Location:Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
Tipoff: 8:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Free Mashup Pin with Court Culture purchase of $30 or more
Uniform: City - Mashup
Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Milwaukee: Pat Connaughton, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Finger; Surgery) - George Hill, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Soreness) - Brook Lopez, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Surgery) - Sandro Mamukelashvili, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami on 10/21 and 12/8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on 12/4.
- The HEAT are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games.
What to watch for:
- With their 41st win of the season on 2/28 vs. CHI, Miami has now secured their 12th season of at least a .500 record since Erik Spoelstra became head coach 14 years ago in 2008-09. The 12 .500+ seasons over the last 14 years tie for the most in the NBA over that span.
- Miami enters the first of back-to-back road games tonight in Milwaukee, their 35th road game of the season, the most in the NBA.
- Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 20.2 points off the bench this season.
- Bam Adebayo has currently blocked multiple shots in five-straight games, the longest HEAT streak since 2018.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.6
|104.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.0
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.444
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.448
|.374
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.362
|.807
|FT PCT.
|.774
|44.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.6
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.8
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.4
|7.58
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.56
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.6
|15.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.3
|3.29
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.03
NEXT UP: