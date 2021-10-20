Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Season Against the Champs

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami HEAT

Thursday, October 21st @ 8:00PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami - Victor Oladipo (Injury recovery, right knee) out. Milwaukee - Brook Lopez (Soreness, back) out; Jrue Holiday (Contusion, right heel) out; Donte DiVincenzo (Injury recovery, left knee) out; Rodney Hood (Soreness, right foot) out; Semi Ojeleye (Strain, left calf) out; Bobby Portis (Strain, left hamstring) out.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

- The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.

- Tonight will mark the first time Miami has opened a season against the Bucks. Additionally, it is just the second time in HEAT history they have opened a season against the defending champs, having previously done so during the 2011-12 campaign against Dallas in a rematch of the 2011 NBA Finals.

What to watch for:

- Miami is 18-15 (.545) all-time in season openers, including victories in seven of their last 10 overall.

- Kyle Lowry is one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career, having currently done so 699 times.

- Entering tonight, Miami has recorded a 14-7 (.667) all-time record when opening the season at home, including six-straight wins, the third-longest active streak. Additionally, the HEAT have not lost a season opener at home since 2007.

- The HEAT are the only team this season that roster at least one player representing each of the past three consecutive NBA championships. P.J. Tucker won the title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Markieff Morris won the title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and Kyle Lowry won the title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

- Udonis Haslem, who made his NBA debut with the HEAT during the 2003-04 season, enters his 19th season with Miami. He is the longest tenured HEAT player in franchise history and holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the NBA. He is the only undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in total rebounds and has served as captain in each of the past 15 seasons, the longest tenure in team history.

2021 Preseason Stats Comparison