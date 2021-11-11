Gameday Rundown: Another Night In LA

HEAT vs. Clippers
Posted: Nov 11, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. LA Clippers

Wednesday, November 10th @ 10:30 PM

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Tipoff: 10:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Tightness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out G League (Two-Way); LA: Kawhi Leonard, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) - Serge Ibaka, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Brandon Boston Jr., Out, G League (On Assignment) -  Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Amir Coffey, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Jay Scrubb, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, LA won the series, 2-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five-straight against Miami. 

-The HEAT are 36-29 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-16 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-The HEAT have outscored opponents by +60 points in the first quarter this season (316-256). 

-Tyler Herro has scored 230 points off the bench this season, the second-most off the bench through a team’s first 11 games of a season in NBA history. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 59-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. 

-Miami enters the second night of a back-to-back set in Los Angeles against the Clippers after playing the Lakers in an overtime game last night. It marks the first time in franchise history the HEAT play a back-to-back set in LA. 

HEAT Category Opponent
110.7 POINTS PER GAME 108.0
103.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 103.2
.459 FG PCT. .446
.424 OPPONENT FG PCT. .426
.348 3-PT FG PCT. .362
.819 FT PCT. .767
48.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.6
41.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.7
24.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.8
7.27 STEALS PER GAME 9.60
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
14.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.5
2.18 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.00
