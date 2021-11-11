Gameday Rundown: Another Night In LA
Tune in at 10:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
Miami HEAT vs. LA Clippers
Wednesday, November 10th @ 10:30 PM
Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
Tipoff: 10:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: 20% Off Outerwear
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Tightness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out G League (Two-Way); LA: Kawhi Leonard, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) - Serge Ibaka, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Brandon Boston Jr., Out, G League (On Assignment) - Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Amir Coffey, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Jay Scrubb, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
-Last season, LA won the series, 2-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five-straight against Miami.
-The HEAT are 36-29 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-16 in road games.
What to watch for:
-The HEAT have outscored opponents by +60 points in the first quarter this season (316-256).
-Tyler Herro has scored 230 points off the bench this season, the second-most off the bench through a team’s first 11 games of a season in NBA history.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 59-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.
-Miami enters the second night of a back-to-back set in Los Angeles against the Clippers after playing the Lakers in an overtime game last night. It marks the first time in franchise history the HEAT play a back-to-back set in LA.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.0
|103.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|103.2
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.446
|.424
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.426
|.348
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.362
|.819
|FT PCT.
|.767
|48.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.6
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.7
|24.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.8
|7.27
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.60
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|14.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.5
|2.18
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.00
NEXT UP: