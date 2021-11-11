Gameday Rundown: Another Night In LA

Miami HEAT vs. LA Clippers

Wednesday, November 10th @ 10:30 PM

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Tipoff: 10:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Tightness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out G League (Two-Way); LA: Kawhi Leonard, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) - Serge Ibaka, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Brandon Boston Jr., Out, G League (On Assignment) - Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Amir Coffey, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Jay Scrubb, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, LA won the series, 2-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five-straight against Miami.

-The HEAT are 36-29 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-16 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT have outscored opponents by +60 points in the first quarter this season (316-256).

-Tyler Herro has scored 230 points off the bench this season, the second-most off the bench through a team’s first 11 games of a season in NBA history.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 59-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.

-Miami enters the second night of a back-to-back set in Los Angeles against the Clippers after playing the Lakers in an overtime game last night. It marks the first time in franchise history the HEAT play a back-to-back set in LA.