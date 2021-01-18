Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Pistons On MLK Day

Game starts at 3pm on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 17, 2021

Detroit Pistons (3-9) vs Miami HEAT (4-7)

Monday, January 18th @ 3:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 2:30PM

Tipoff: 3:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:
-  The HEAT and Pistons meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season after having just faced each other on Saturday.

- Last season, Miami won their only matchup against the Pistons, 117-108, on 11/12/19.

- The HEAT is 60-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 34-23 in home games and 26-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out. 

- Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms) is questionable, Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Today marks the 15th time Miami will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the fourth consecutive season. Last season, the HEAT recorded a, 118-113, overtime victory vs. SAC on the holiday. Miami is 2-2 all-time at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

- Goran Dragić is just one assist short from his 4,000th career assist.

- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Pistons
110.0 POINTS PER GAME 109.1
114.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 113.7
.479 FG PCT. .423
.456 OPPONENT FG PCT. .492
.362 3-PT FG PCT. .345
.766 FT PCT. .790
42.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.6
43.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.4
26.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.6
6.27 STEALS PER GAME 8.42
18.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.6
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.4
3.55 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.67
