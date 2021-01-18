Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Pistons On MLK Day
Game starts at 3pm on FOX Sports Sun
Detroit Pistons (3-9) vs Miami HEAT (4-7)
Monday, January 18th @ 3:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 2:30PM
Tipoff: 3:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season after having just faced each other on Saturday.
- Last season, Miami won their only matchup against the Pistons, 117-108, on 11/12/19.
- The HEAT is 60-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 34-23 in home games and 26-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.
- Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms) is questionable, Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Today marks the 15th time Miami will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the fourth consecutive season. Last season, the HEAT recorded a, 118-113, overtime victory vs. SAC on the holiday. Miami is 2-2 all-time at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Goran Dragić is just one assist short from his 4,000th career assist.
- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Pistons
|110.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.1
|114.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.7
|.479
|FG PCT.
|.423
|.456
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.492
|.362
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.345
|.766
|FT PCT.
|.790
|42.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.6
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.4
|26.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.6
|6.27
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.42
|18.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.6
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.4
|3.55
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.67
NEXT UP: