Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Pistons On MLK Day

Detroit Pistons (3-9) vs Miami HEAT (4-7)

Monday, January 18th @ 3:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 2:30PM

Tipoff: 3:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season after having just faced each other on Saturday.

- Last season, Miami won their only matchup against the Pistons, 117-108, on 11/12/19.

- The HEAT is 60-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 34-23 in home games and 26-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.

- Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms) is questionable, Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Today marks the 15th time Miami will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the fourth consecutive season. Last season, the HEAT recorded a, 118-113, overtime victory vs. SAC on the holiday. Miami is 2-2 all-time at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

- Goran Dragić is just one assist short from his 4,000th career assist.

- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.