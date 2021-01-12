Gameday Rundown: Shorthanded HEAT Take On 76ers

Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 11, 2021

Miami HEAT (4-4) at Philadelphia 76ers (7-4)

Tuesday, January 12th @ 7:00PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and 76ers meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- It also marks the first of two consecutive games against Philadelphia with the next one coming on Thursday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT is 64-60 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 23-38 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala are all out due to Health and Safety Protocols.

- Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) is questionable. Kelly Olynyk (Left Groin; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are both probable.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 656th career win (571 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT on January 9th at WAS. The 656 total wins ties him with Phil Jackson (Bulls) for the sixth-most wins by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, and after his career-high 31 points on 1/9 at WAS, he has now done so twice (30, on 8/12/20 against OKC).

HEAT Category 76ers
108.5 POINTS PER GAME 113.0
109.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 108.5
.480 FG PCT. .478
.435 OPPONENT FG PCT. .436
.362 3-PT FG PCT. .375
.766 FT PCT. .754
43.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 47.1
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.8
26.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.8
7.25 STEALS PER GAME 8.60
17.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.4
14.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
3.63 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.70
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter