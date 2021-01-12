Gameday Rundown: Shorthanded HEAT Take On 76ers

Miami HEAT (4-4) at Philadelphia 76ers (7-4)

Tuesday, January 12th @ 7:00PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and 76ers meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- It also marks the first of two consecutive games against Philadelphia with the next one coming on Thursday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT is 64-60 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 23-38 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala are all out due to Health and Safety Protocols.

- Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) is questionable. Kelly Olynyk (Left Groin; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are both probable.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 656th career win (571 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT on January 9th at WAS. The 656 total wins ties him with Phil Jackson (Bulls) for the sixth-most wins by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, and after his career-high 31 points on 1/9 at WAS, he has now done so twice (30, on 8/12/20 against OKC).