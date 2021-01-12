Gameday Rundown: Shorthanded HEAT Take On 76ers
Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT (4-4) at Philadelphia 76ers (7-4)
Tuesday, January 12th @ 7:00PM
Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and 76ers meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.
- It also marks the first of two consecutive games against Philadelphia with the next one coming on Thursday.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT is 64-60 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 23-38 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala are all out due to Health and Safety Protocols.
- Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) is questionable. Kelly Olynyk (Left Groin; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are both probable.
- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 656th career win (571 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT on January 9th at WAS. The 656 total wins ties him with Phil Jackson (Bulls) for the sixth-most wins by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.
- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, and after his career-high 31 points on 1/9 at WAS, he has now done so twice (30, on 8/12/20 against OKC).
|HEAT
|Category
|76ers
|108.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.0
|109.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|108.5
|.480
|FG PCT.
|.478
|.435
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.436
|.362
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.375
|.766
|FT PCT.
|.754
|43.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|47.1
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.8
|26.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.8
|7.25
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.60
|17.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.4
|14.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|3.63
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.70
