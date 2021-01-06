Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Celtics For The First Time Since Eliminating Them

Miami HEAT vs Boston Celtics

Wednesday, January 6th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:45PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Miami eliminated the Boston Celtics in 6 games to win the 2020 Eastern Conference Championship.

- The HEAT is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Forearm; Contusion) is questionable to play. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.

- The HEAT is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Bam Adebayo shot 9-of-10 from the field vs. OKC on Monday, finishing with a game-high 20 points while adding eight rebounds and four assists. According to the Associated Press, Adebayo became just the fourth player in team history to have multiple games shooting at least 9-of10 or better.