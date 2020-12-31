Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open New Year In Dallas

Miami HEAT at Dallas Mavericks

Friday, January 1st @ 7:00PM

Location: American Airlines Center

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Mavericks meet for their only matchup in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and has now currently won six-straight against the Mavs.

- The HEAT is 36-31 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-15 in home games and 17-16 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain), Kelly Olynyk (Left Knee; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are all probable to play in tonight's game.

- Today marks as the eighth time Miami has played on New Year’s Day, having gone 6-1 (.857) in their previous seven contests. Their .857 winning percentage is the best among any team with multiple appearances in NBA history.

- The HEAT has had a different leading scorer in each of their four games this season (Adebayo, Robinson, Herro, Dragić).

- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.

- Goran Dragić scored a game-high 26 points, all off the bench, vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday. He has now totaled 20 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.