Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open New Year In Dallas

Game starts at 7:00PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Dec 30, 2020

Miami HEAT at Dallas Mavericks

Friday, January 1st @ 7:00PM

Location: American Airlines Center

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Mavericks meet for their only matchup in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and has now currently won six-straight against the Mavs.

- The HEAT is 36-31 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-15 in home games and 17-16 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain), Kelly Olynyk (Left Knee; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are all probable to play in tonight's game.

- Today marks as the eighth time Miami has played on New Year’s Day, having gone 6-1 (.857) in their previous seven contests. Their .857 winning percentage is the best among any team with multiple appearances in NBA history.

- The HEAT has had a different leading scorer in each of their four games this season (Adebayo, Robinson, Herro, Dragić).

- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.

- Goran Dragić scored a game-high 26 points, all off the bench, vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday. He has now totaled 20 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.

HEAT Category Mavs
108.5 POINTS PER GAME 110.0
115.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 108.8
.492 FG PCT. .450
.456 OPPONENT FG PCT. .479
.368 3-PT FG PCT. .316
.798 FT PCT. .750
40.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 39.8
43.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.8
25.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.5
9.0 STEALS PER GAME 9.75
20.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 10.8
16.8 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 18.5
3.75 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.75
