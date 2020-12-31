Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open New Year In Dallas
Game starts at 7:00PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Dallas Mavericks
Friday, January 1st @ 7:00PM
Location: American Airlines Center
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Mavericks meet for their only matchup in the first half of the regular season.
- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0, and has now currently won six-straight against the Mavs.
- The HEAT is 36-31 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-15 in home games and 17-16 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain), Kelly Olynyk (Left Knee; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are all probable to play in tonight's game.
- Today marks as the eighth time Miami has played on New Year’s Day, having gone 6-1 (.857) in their previous seven contests. Their .857 winning percentage is the best among any team with multiple appearances in NBA history.
- The HEAT has had a different leading scorer in each of their four games this season (Adebayo, Robinson, Herro, Dragić).
- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.
- Goran Dragić scored a game-high 26 points, all off the bench, vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday. He has now totaled 20 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Mavs
|108.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|110.0
|115.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|108.8
|.492
|FG PCT.
|.450
|.456
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.479
|.368
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.316
|.798
|FT PCT.
|.750
|40.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|39.8
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.8
|25.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.5
|9.0
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.75
|20.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|10.8
|16.8
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|18.5
|3.75
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|2.75
NEXT UP: