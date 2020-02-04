HEAT Dismantle Sixers

Well, this game was fun.

Thanks to a collective effort on both ends of the floor, the HEAT crushed the Sixers 137-106 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

(Those 137 points were a season high, by the way.)

But enough with the intro.

Let’s get into some notable performances, starting with one Jimmy Butler.

1. Jimmy Gets Buckets

So…the Sixers had absolutely no answer for Butler in this one.

After a quiet opening period, the 30-year-old vet got going in a big way with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the second quarter, including 10-straight for Miami at one point.

Naturally, assertive drives and this steal and slam were part of the flurry:

(You should’ve seen that coming.)

That wasn’t all, though.

As the game progressed, Butler started to hit more jumpers from the perimeter, including this trey off a great hustle play by Derrick Jones Jr.:

Speaking of Jones Jr., both he and Butler did work defensively at the top of the zone and made things rather tough on Philadelphia.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a game and season-high 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the line, seven rebounds, a game-high three steals and two assists.

2. Bam Answers The Challenge

Once again, Bam Adebayo did a little bit of everything and flirted with a triple-double.

And while he scored both inside and outside and came through with this nice finish with contact against Joel Embiid late in the third…

…he really turned heads on the defensive end.

I mean, just look at this remarkable sequence early in the third:

Wow.

Adebayo finished with 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting, a game-high 11 assists (tied a career high), a team-high eight boards, one steal and a game-high plus-29 rating.

3. Jones Jr. Does It All

As mentioned previously, Jones Jr. wreaked havoc defensively.

For proof of that, look no further than this deflection and three late in the third quarter:

Jones Jr. ended up with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Other Takeaways:

-From the start, Goran Dragić was his usual self off the bench.

Of course, that entailed treys, mid-range jumpers and cool plays in transition like this:

In all, Dragić tallied 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from downtown, six assists, three rebounds and a steal.

-To nobody’s surprise, Duncan Robinson utilized screens well and caught fire from beyond the arc.

Robinson concluded the evening with 19 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe, three assists and two boards.

Game Notes:

-Tyler Herro experienced right foot soreness and missed the second half.

-Meyers Leonard suffered a left ankle sprain in the third quarter and did not return.

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Gabe Vincent (G League - Two-Way) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a season-long five-game road trip, starting Wednesday night against the Clippers. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Saturday, Feb. 22 when the organization raises Dwyane Wade’s jersey to the rafters at halftime of its game versus the Cavs. Tickets for that historic event can be found here.