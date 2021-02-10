HEAT Beat Knicks Again For Third-Straight Win

Same opponent, same result.

Though it wasn’t always pretty, the HEAT made enough plays late to defeat the Knicks 98-96 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for their third-straight win.

Let’s get right into how it all went down.

1. Jimmy Sets The Tone

You’re not going to believe this, but Jimmy Butler almost had a triple-double again.

Seriously though, Butler got to the line early and often and settled Miami’s offense more often than not.

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, Butler kept the HEAT within striking distance of the Knicks in the third thanks to 11 points and shots like this:

But again, the 31-year-old did a ton of work from the charity stripe and ended up with a game-high 26 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 13-of-15 from the line, a game-high 10 assists, a game-high eight boards (tied with Julius Randle), one steal, one block and a game-high plus-25 rating.

2. Bam Stays Strong Defensively

While Bam Adebayo didn’t shoot that well from the field, he stuck with it, absorbed a ton of contact and took advantage at the foul line time and time again.

That said, his biggest contribution came on the defensive end, as he hit the deck a few times, trapped along the perimeter, fared well against Derrick Rose on switches and made things tough on Randle down the stretch.

Speaking of defending Randle, just check out this frenetic sequence late in the fourth:

Wild.

Adebayo finished with 19 points (seven in the fourth) on 3-of-9 shooting from the field and 13-of-16 from the line (career-high for makes), six rebounds, two assists, a team-high two steals and a team-high two blocks.

3. Tyler Comes Through In The Clutch

Tyler Herro just loves the big moments, doesn’t he?

With Miami’s offense struggling a bit in the fourth, Boy Wonder responded with seven points in the final period, including the go-ahead three with 1:04 to play.

Well, it’s Tyler Tuesday after all.

When it was all said and done, Herro amassed 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-8 from distance, seven rebounds and four assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Kelly Olynyk put on a shooting Klynyk early on and led all players with 17 points and five triples in the first half. Yes, five.

Perhaps none were as impressive as this one midway through the second quarter where he fooled Obi Toppin with a pump fake, took a dribble to his left and drilled the shot:

On the flip side of the ball, Olynyk trapped the Knicks’ perimeter players effectively and came through in help situations as well.

In all, the 29-year-old tallied 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 6-of-8 from downtown (tied a career-high for makes), three rebounds, one block and a plus-19 rating.

Game Notes:

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Goran Dragić (left ankle sprain) and Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion) were active scratches.

-Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a seven-game road trip, starting on Thursday at 7:30 PM against the Rockets. Depending on your location, you catch all the action on either FOX Sports Sun or TNT.