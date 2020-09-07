HEAT Fall Just Short to Bucks in OT

Despite shooting pretty well from deep, the HEAT couldn’t quite overcome a strong outing by Khris Middleton and ultimately fell to the Bucks 118-115 in overtime Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando.

While the result was disappointing, Miami still leads the series 3-1, and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro really turned some heads.

Let’s get into their performances.

1. Bam Does It All

With the HEAT trying to close out the Bucks, Adebayo brought the proper disposition from the opening tip.

Not only did he set great screens and dish out solid feeds to his teammates, but he also made his presence felt on the offensive glass.

Like, really made his presence felt.

In addition to coming through with hustle plays like that, Adebayo also knocked down four jumpers for good measure. Yes, four.

And on the flip side of the ball, the 23-year-old competed hard against multiple guys and fared very well on switches.

Simply put, Adebayo was in his bag.

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat amassed a team and playoff career-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, a game-high 12 rebounds (four offensive), a game and playoff career-high eight assists (tied with Goran Dragić and Middleton) and a steal.

2. Herro Shines Late

Herro has come through in the clutch all year long, but what he did on Sunday afternoon was quite spectacular.

Per usual, he showed absolutely no fear and hit three huge shots, one near the end of regulation and two down the stretch in OT.

Just…wow.

The rookie ended up with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from distance, four boards and four assists.

3. Robinson Bounces Back

After struggling a bit in the first three games of the series, Duncan Robinson flipped the script and drilled some timely shots for the HEAT.

Naturally, most of them were due to his relentless movement off the ball, like this one early in the fourth:

Robinson finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-12 from downtown, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a team-high plus-six rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Jae Crowder tied a career-high with six made threes and accumulated 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and a block.

-Jimmy Butler gave it his all on both ends and tallied 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the line, five rebounds, two assists, a game-high two steals (tied with Middleton and Kyle Korver) and a plus-four rating.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) and Gabe Vincent were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Game 5 will be on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. You can catch the game exclusively on TNT, but the FOX Sports Sun pre and postgame shows will be on HEAT.com.