Shorthanded HEAT Fall To Sixers In OT

Although the HEAT had just eight players available, they didn’t let that deter them one bit and gave the Sixers all they could handle in a narrow 137-134 overtime loss Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Let’s take a look at how it all went down.

1. Tyler Does It Again

Remember Tyler Herro’s regular-season career-high 31 points his last time out against the Wizards?

Yeah, well, that didn’t last very long.

From the start, the 20-year-old was aggressive off the bounce, as he hit a bevy of jumpers and finished a bunch of plays inside.

And with Joel Embiid really gaining some steam in the second half, Herro tried to answer him down the stretch with 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.

Yes, you read that right.

While he drilled some clutch short-to-mid-range jumpers and threw a perfect lob to Precious Achiuwa during the flurry (more on the rookie later), nothing touches this four-point play late in OT:

When it was all said and done, Herro amassed a team and regular-season career-high 34 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field, including 3-of-9 from deep, and 7-of-8 from the stripe, seven boards, four assists and a block.

2. Gabe Shows What He Can Do

Let’s just say that Gabe Vincent took full advantage of his first career start.

Seriously, the 24-year-old guard scored a career-high 12 points…in the second quarter alone.

And even though he displayed quick hands defensively and showed his entire offensive repertoire with treys and finishes inside, this mid-range jumper with contact late in the fourth was perhaps his most impactful play of the game:

Yessir.

Vincent finished with a career-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-12 from distance, a career-high three assists, a career-high two rebounds, a team-high two steals (tied with Kelly Olynyk) and a plus-nine rating.

3. Duncan Keeps On Ballin’

With Miami down a bunch of guys, Duncan Robinson started off the game with the right disposition and sank five treys in the first half.

And with Philly trying to run him off the line later on, Robinson countered with a mid-range jumper and this crafty finish in transition early in the third quarter:

Got ‘em!

Robinson ended up with 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, including 6-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and a game-high plus-14 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-In his first career start, Achiuwa impressed time and time again due to his activity on the glass and competitive fire defensively against Embiid.

In addition to knocking down a jumper and running effective handoffs on the offensive end, he also blew by Embiid on this sequence late in the second quarter:

The 21-year-old out of Memphis accumulated career highs across the board with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, a team-high 13 rebounds (six offensive), three assists and a block.

-KO helped keep the HEAT afloat in the third quarter with 10 points and concluded with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-9 from three, eight rebounds, four assists, a team-high two steals (tied with Vincent) and a block.

Game Notes:

-Goran Dragić, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala were inactive due to health and safety protocols.

-Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler were listed as active, but were not with the team due to health and safety protocols.

-Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will stay in Philly and take on the Sixers once again on Thursday at 7PM. You can catch all the action on FOX Sports Sun and 790 The Ticket.