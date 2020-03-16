FOX Sports Sun To Replay HEAT Wins

Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 16, 2020

During the current NBA hiatus our television partner Fox Sports Sun will air some of our most exciting victories from this season every night we were previously scheduled to play.

Those within the Fox Sports Sun broadcast area will be able to enjoy the full game plus a condensed 30 minute HEAT Live postgame show for each telecast.

Date Time Game Original Air Date
Wed - March 18th, 2020 8:00 PM @ Milwaukee Bucks 10/26/2019
Fri - March 20th, 2020 8:00 PM vs Chicago Bulls 12/8/2019
Mon - March 23rd, 2020 8:00 PM @ Toronto Raptors 12/3/2019
Wed - March 25th, 2020 8:00 PM vs Philadelphia 76ers 12/28/2019
Sat - March 28th, 2020 8:00 PM vs Sacramento Kings 1/20/2020
Mon - March 30th, 2020 8:00 PM @ Washington Wizards 1/22/2020
Wed - April 1st, 2020 8:00 PM vs Atlanta Hawks 12/10/2019
Fri - April 3rd, 2020 8:00 PM @ Dallas Mavericks 12/14/2019
Sun - April 5th, 2020 4:00 PM vs Utah Jazz 12/23/2019
Tue - April 7th, 2020 8:00 PM vs Portland Trail Blazers 1/5/2020
Thu - April 9th, 2020 8:00 PM vs Milwaukee Bucks 3/2/2020
Sat - April 11th, 2020 8:00 PM @ Philadelphia 76ers 12/18/2019
Mon - April 13th, 2020 8:00 PM vs Cleveland Cavaliers 2/22/2020
Tue - April 14th, 2020 8:00 PM @ Washington Wizards 3/8/2020
