FOX Sports Sun To Replay HEAT Wins
During the current NBA hiatus our television partner Fox Sports Sun will air some of our most exciting victories from this season every night we were previously scheduled to play.
Those within the Fox Sports Sun broadcast area will be able to enjoy the full game plus a condensed 30 minute HEAT Live postgame show for each telecast.
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Original Air Date
|Wed - March 18th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|@ Milwaukee Bucks
|10/26/2019
|Fri - March 20th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Chicago Bulls
|12/8/2019
|Mon - March 23rd, 2020
|8:00 PM
|@ Toronto Raptors
|12/3/2019
|Wed - March 25th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Philadelphia 76ers
|12/28/2019
|Sat - March 28th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Sacramento Kings
|1/20/2020
|Mon - March 30th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|@ Washington Wizards
|1/22/2020
|Wed - April 1st, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Atlanta Hawks
|12/10/2019
|Fri - April 3rd, 2020
|8:00 PM
|@ Dallas Mavericks
|12/14/2019
|Sun - April 5th, 2020
|4:00 PM
|vs Utah Jazz
|12/23/2019
|Tue - April 7th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Portland Trail Blazers
|1/5/2020
|Thu - April 9th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Milwaukee Bucks
|3/2/2020
|Sat - April 11th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|@ Philadelphia 76ers
|12/18/2019
|Mon - April 13th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|vs Cleveland Cavaliers
|2/22/2020
|Tue - April 14th, 2020
|8:00 PM
|@ Washington Wizards
|3/8/2020
