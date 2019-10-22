FOX Sports Sun Has You Covered!

IT. IS. TIME

Your Miami HEAT open up the 2019-20 season at home Wednesday night, and we've got you covered.

FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of your Miami HEAT, begins their extensive coverage of the 2019-20 season with the opening game tomorrow night as the HEAT host the Memphis Grizzlies. Coverage kicks off with a special one-hour edition of HEAT Live beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Two-time Florida Sportscaster of the Year, Eric Reid, begins his 32nd season as the team’s lone original broadcaster. Reid will team up for the second straight season with former HEAT point guard, John Crotty. Veteran HEAT broadcaster Jason Jackson begins his 16th season with the team. The multi-talented host will serve as the team’s courtside reporter anchoring pre, half and post-game coverage for all home games from a brand-new location on the Bacardi Ocho Suite Level.

2019 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Ruth Riley Hunter, returns for a second season to provide comprehensive analysis both on radio and television. The former two-time WNBA Champion will be alongside Jackson on all home pre and postgame shows and will also be teamed up with longtime sports anchor, Will Manso, during pre, half and postgame coverage of all road games in the FOX Sports Studios in Ft. Lauderdale.

Miami HEAT original head coach, Ron Rothstein, returns for his sixth season as a halftime and post-game studio analyst, providing entertaining and instructive editions of “Ron’s Rewind.” Kristen Hewitt, who has been with the team in various capacities since 2005, begins her 10th consecutive season as a member of the broadcast team and, along with Manso, will contribute as a reporter during the broadcast of several home games.

The FOX Sports Sun Miami HEAT broadcast team was recently honored with a total of eight NATAS Suncoast Chapter Emmy nominations for their work during the 2018-19 season in areas ranging from game production, to editing, feature content and talent.

HEAT fans will continue to enjoy extensive live content before and after every game with expert analysis, post-game press conferences, player interviews and more during HEAT Live. A half hour edition of the show will air before each of the regular season games with an extended post-game edition to return immediately following every broadcast.

Before and after games, fans can enjoy exclusive behind the scenes access as part of the highly-acclaimed and award-winning Inside the HEAT series. A total of 11 episodes, featuring coach and player profiles, will air throughout the season.

Highlights of the 2019-20 FOX Sports Sun broadcast schedule include:

The first two meetings of the season vs. the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.

All three contests vs. reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Both contests vs. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets.

Both matchups vs. Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard and the new-look LA Clippers.

The first matchup of the season vs. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new look LA Lakers.

78 of the 82 regular season games for Miami.

The entire regular season will be delivered to fans in high definition. FOX Sports Sun HD games will be available to fans in South Florida with HD service from cable and satellite systems offering FOX Sports Sun HD. All regular season games scheduled to be televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FoxSportsGo.com. For a complete listing of channel locations for FOX Sports Sun in your area, please visit FOXSportsFlorida.com.

Spanish-language audio for the games on FOX Sports Sun will be available via secondary audio programming (SAP).