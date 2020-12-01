Everything To Know About ViceVersa

Our “ViceVersa” City Edition uniform is here. Presented by American Airlines, ViceVersa is the finale of the enormously successful VICE campaign. ViceVersa fast-forwards VICE to where it’s never been before: the Miami of a not-so-distant tomorrow. ViceVersa isn’t necessarily a destination—it’s a feeling, a mood, an energy.

ViceVersa has duality—existing as either pink or blue depending your point-of-view. It has singularity, sporting a design unlike any HEAT or NBA uniform before it. But it also honors HEAT history, with traces of previous VICE uniforms featured throughout. ViceVersa also leverages the uniform’s unique design via illusions, mirroring and reflections. The uniform celebrates the pink and blue gradient, which has been a staple in all of the previous VICE campaigns.

“In 2017, VICE began as a journey—a trip back through time to a reality where 1988 never ended,” said Jennifer Alvarez, Vice President of Creative and Digital Marketing. “In 2018, we returned to the present for a series of sequel campaigns inspired by Miami’s many sides, beginning with the dark and serious ‘VICE Nights,’ then the more relaxed and mellow ‘Sunset VICE,’ and finally, the bright and energetic ‘ViceWave.’ Each campaign has pushed us further and further outside the creative confines of the HEAT brand and each has been hugely successful and a ton of fun to work on. ViceVersa is a graphic microcosm that envisions the Miami HEAT brand of the future.”

As part of its presenting sponsorship of ViceVersa and being Miami’s hometown airline, American Airlines will be celebrating the arrival of the jerseys into Miami International Airport later this month.

VICE Violet

At the intersection of blue gale and laser fuchsia comes a new addition to the VICE color palette: VICE Violet. VICE Violet will be the signature color of the ViceVersa campaign and will be featured on the new VICE Basketball Court, as well as on numerous items in the ViceVersa retail collection, including the popular Nike player name and number tee shirts. The VICE Violet version of the name and number tee shirt will be available exclusively at The Miami HEAT Store outlets.

Jersey Preorders

Due to productions delays related to COVID-19, ViceVersa jerseys will not be immediately available at the launch of the campaign. The HEAT is currently taking preorders only for ViceVersa player jerseys. ViceVersa player jerseys will be shipped according to the following schedule: Herro – Feb. 1, 2021; Adebayo, Butler, Robinson and Nunn – March 1, 2021; all other HEAT players – June 1, 2021. Fans should visit HEAT.com/ViceVersa for more details on player jersey preorders and deliveries.

HEAT.com/ViceVersa

The team has launched a special online hub, HEAT.com/ViceVersa, which showcases digital elements of the campaign including photography, video, and more.

The HEAT will wear the ViceVersa uniform throughout the 2020-21 season. The dates will be determined once the regular season schedule has been released. Fans can stay tuned to HEAT.com/ViceVersa and all social platforms for more information.

ViceVersa Retail Promotion

With the holiday shopping season in full force, ViceVersa merchandise will be available for purchase beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, December 3rd exclusively online at TheMiamiHEATStore.com.