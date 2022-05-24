HEAT TO HOST WHITE HOT HEAT ROAD RALLY PRESENTED BY BACARDI

Your Miami HEAT announced today that it will host a White Hot HEAT Road Rally presented by Bacardi at the FTX Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. The White Hot HEAT Road Rally is the official watch party for HEAT playoff road games.

HEAT fans are encouraged to join the HEAT Dancers, Burnie, the Hoop Troop, PA Announcer, Michael B., in-Arena hosts Brittany and Dale, and DJ M DOT to watch the national telecast of the HEAT taking on the Celtics in Boston. Game 6 will take place on Friday, May 27, at 8:30 p.m. Doors to the FTX Arena will open at 7:30 p.m.

HEAT fans wishing to attend the White Hot HEAT Road Rally will be required to purchase General Admission tickets for $5.00 apiece. All seats are general admission and available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are on sale now exclusively on HEAT.com/tickets/single-game-tickets and Ticketmaster.com. There is an eight ticket maximum per person. Tickets for the Road Rally will not be available at the FTX Arena Box Office.

The White Hot HEAT Road Rally will be mobile-only entry. HEAT fans may access their Road Rally tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to FTX Arena. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/app.

Parking will be available in the FTX Arena’s P2 parking garage for $5.00 per car and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Select concession stands as well as select locations of The Miami HEAT Store will be open for business.

All ticketed fans in attendance will receive a headband courtesy of HairClub.

In addition, the game will not be broadcast on the MiamiMediaMesh in front of the Arena.