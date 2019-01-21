Player Spotlight: Dwyane Wade (1/21/19)

This past week was full of nostalgia for Dwyane Wade, as he played in his old college town, his hometown and in Detroit where he had memorable battles against the Pistons early in his career.

And as usual, he didn’t disappoint his legion of fans in each city.

All told, Wade averaged 14.3 points, a team-high 6.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game on a 64.5 true shooting percentage over the past three contests. Of course, he also led Miami with a 39.6 assist percentage during that span.

And while the 37-year-old hit a few threes during his recent flurry, including a crafty step-back over Lauri Markkanen on Saturday, he did the bulk of his damage on drives to the bucket. In fact, he shot 71.4 percent (10-of-14) from the restricted area in his last three outings.

Take a look back at some of Wade’s best plays from this past week in the video below: