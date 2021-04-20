Dishing it out with Duncan

You’ve got a great golf swing. Any favorite local courses?

I’m not much of a golfer, to be honest with you. I’m a little bit of a hack. It’s fun to be outside and to challenge myself in a different area. Mostly, I just like playing with my friends and being out there with them. At some point in my life, I’ll try to focus and get better at it. I’ve played a handful of courses down here in Miami and I’ll go up to West Palm. I just like to get out there and get some sun here and there.

How rewarding has it been for you to have your podcast, “The Long Shot?” Any favorite moments so far?

It’s been a great thing to have off the court. Especially this year when we’re not really supposed to do much on the road and in Miami, it’s been a great way to occupy myself. I really do enjoy touching base with people, connecting and sharing stories. Storytelling is definitely something I have a passion for. It’s awesome to be able to shine light on people and share stories of what they’ve been through to get to where they are. In turn, I hope that it inspires listeners. A favorite moment for me was having Andre Iguodala on. He’s obviously a good teammate and friend of mine, but he’s a wealth of knowledge. I’ve been privileged enough to be able to pick his brain on a million different things. To be able to speak with him in a podcast setting was cool. Click here to watch the episode!

Time for a tweet throwback. Is this statement still true in 2021? Do you still like Justin Bieber?

I do! I’m a big Bieber fan. I’m a fan of his music and fan of his career arch and how’s he matured. He’s a talented dude. Love him or hate him, you can’t dispute that he’s talented.

Say what you want but this guy @justinbieber makes hits. Don't care — Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) August 28, 2015

What are some things you do to help with your mental performance?

Out of season, I’ll do a lot of yoga and pilates. In season, I practice a lot of meditation. It’s part of my pregame ritual before I take my nap. It’s a combination of visualizing successful outcomes and also just being very present in the moment. I focus on my breathing and just be appreciative of the opportunity.

Tell us more about this pregame nap routine.

Usually we’ll have shootaround in the morning and I’ll get a really good meal afterwards. Before I take a nap, I’ll meditate for about 10-15 minutes, take the nap, wake up and before I get on the bus, I try to write down some affirmations or a specific detail about the day in a journal. I’ve been trying to read and write more.

*Mood after you get that nap in.*