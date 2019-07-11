HEAT Dancer Auditions to be held July 13th

MIAMI, July 11 – The Miami HEAT is searching for the most passionate, empowered and talented women to represent the best dance team in professional sports, the 2019-20 Miami HEAT Dancers.

The HEAT Dancer Auditions will be held Saturday, July 13th at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Auditions are free and open to participants 18-years or older by the audition date. Registration will be held at Gate 3 beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the audition will begin immediately following the conclusion of registration at 11:00 a.m. Participants can also pre-register online. Due to the anticipated large turnout, the HEAT encourages all participants to pre-register. Free parking will be available in the P2 parking garage. Auditions are closed to the public—no exceptions.

All hopefuls must bring a resume and 5”x7” headshot, a government issued ID and wear dance attire (whatever makes you feel confident and strong) and non-marking footwear as well as full performance makeup. The HEAT dancers have an intense training and performance schedule, so all dancers must have flexible schedules for rehearsals, games, community and charitable appearances during the season.

Approximately 40 dancers from Saturday’s tryouts will be selected for a five-day boot camp, which will better assess their professional skills, fitness, empowering attitude and dance ability. Boot camp will be held from Sunday, July 14th through Thursday, July 18th from approximately 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each night. HEAT Dancer Finals will be held Friday, July 19th at 7:00 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena where the 2019-20 HEAT Dancers will be announced.