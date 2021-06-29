J. Cole is Coming to FTX Arena. Here’s Why We Think He’s the Hoodie King
J. Cole is making his way to the 305! What better way to celebrate than to break down his courtside looks? No matter which city he’s watching his favorite sport in, he’s always a vibe. It’s safe to say he’s earned the title “King of Hoodies” because you’ll never catch him courtside without one. We’ve pulled some of Cole’s top hoodie fits of all time. It’s a cool, calm and collected flex. Check it out below!
Tie-Dye Cole
On-trend and always a good idea.
Credit: Juan Ocampo
Credit: Garrett Ellwood
Denim Cole
Denim is iconic. Enough said.
Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler
Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler
Stripe Cole
According to fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen, people who wear stripes are good at multitasking.
Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler
Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler
Keepin' it Clean Cole
Sometimes, less is more. Cole knows what’s up.
Credit: Garrett Ellwood
Credit: Danny Bollinger
J. Cole is starting The Off-season Tour at FTX Arena!Click here to get your tickets!
