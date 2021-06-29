J. Cole is Coming to FTX Arena. Here’s Why We Think He’s the Hoodie King

J. Cole is making his way to the 305! What better way to celebrate than to break down his courtside looks? No matter which city he’s watching his favorite sport in, he’s always a vibe. It’s safe to say he’s earned the title “King of Hoodies” because you’ll never catch him courtside without one. We’ve pulled some of Cole’s top hoodie fits of all time. It’s a cool, calm and collected flex. Check it out below!

Tie-Dye Cole

On-trend and always a good idea.

Credit: Juan Ocampo Credit: Garrett Ellwood

Denim Cole

Denim is iconic. Enough said.

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler

Stripe Cole

According to fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen, people who wear stripes are good at multitasking.

Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler

Keepin' it Clean Cole

Sometimes, less is more. Cole knows what’s up.

Credit: Garrett Ellwood Credit: Danny Bollinger