Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT’s Dominance Continues In Washington

1. After putting Saturday night’s opponent the Charlotte Hornets away with a monstrous 35-8 third quarter, Miami followed that up with a 31-17 third in Washington to put another game out of reach, winning 121-100. What was remarkable about each period was how effortless the HEAT made them look. They were playing hard, sure, but it never looked as though they were pushing in the clutch much less shifting to fifth gear. The depth of the team, on both ends of the floor, rolled over Charlotte and Washington – holding 30-point leads in both games – in waves and in turn, each opponent generally unraveled for a lack of guesses much less answers.

That’s not something to take for granted. There was no trickery. No smoke and mirrors. No outsized effort. And yet midway through the fourth quarter Miami was over 60 percent from the floor and from three. They ran their stuff, and their stuff was better. That’s the sign of a team that has much more than a puncher’s chance come the second season.

2. You don’t shoot 60 percent from the floor with many players having bad games. Bam Adebayo had 21 on 11 shots, with a handful of face-up dribble moves that left defenders two steps behind. Jimmy Butler put up 19 on 13 shots. Four threes for Duncan Robinson. Four for Gabe Vincent. Three apiece for Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin. If it wasn’t for the 18 turnovers, this would be as near perfect an offensive game as you’ll see all season.

The HEAT are now 21-1 when shooting 40 percent from deep, with their tenth game of 18-plus threes, but they barely needed most of them. Sometimes the shooting carries the offense. Everything carried them in this one. There’s nothing else to analyze.

3. Another formula start for Miami as they dominated the first quarter 39-24. You watch the starting healthy group some nights, against average-ish offenses or teams like Washington missing their best scorer, and are left scratching your head wondering where exactly the other team has any natural advantages to exploit. Even when you do get a deep catch or beat your man for a drive, there’s always some help defender coming from an angle you aren’t expecting – P.J. Tucker had an early steal doubling the post that looked like it would fry a computer. Teams tend to adjust a bit after the initial shock of the defense, but unless you’re finding ways to run (those Miami turnovers) or hitting your threes, there’s very little you’re going to find in the way of aesthetically pleasing offense.

That the HEAT got six combined threes from Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson in the first helped build that 20-point lead, too, but that’s the other side of the formula. Shock them with early defense, awe them with early shooting. The Wizards made their runs, but Miami has their first quarters down to a science.

