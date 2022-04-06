Coup’s Takeaways: Fireworks In Miami As HEAT Rain Record Threes

1. Coming into this one, the HEAT were 27-2 when hitting at least 40 percent from three. The defense had been so consistent that pretty much any stretch of high-level shooting meant they were going to, or at least had a very good chance to, win. That formula wasn’t exactly at play tonight, as an incredible shooting night from the HEAT – 23-of-42 from three, setting the franchise high – was less the luxury and more the necessity as the Charlotte Hornets put on an offensive (115.0 Offensive Rating at the finish, much higher earlier on), at least on one end of the court. Miami won, but for most of the game it was an offense-first lead – behind an 144.0 Offensive Rating – and that’s not often who they are.

They looked much more like themselves in the final period. The Hornets had just two points in the first four minutes of the final period. Miami had 10. That little run stretched the lead into a cushion, the cushion became insurmountable, and there’s your win. An audacious evening for Tyler Herro, even by his standards, as he could neither miss nor could Charlotte keep anyone in front of him. At one point Herro took what would have been an open fast-break layup and retreated all the way to the corner to attempt a three. With the game he was having, nobody blinked an eye. Herro’s 35 points weren’t only a regular-season high, but tied the most points in HEAT history for any player off the bench with Dwayne Wade. A banner offensive day for Herro and the HEAT, with 144 points standing as the second-most in franchise history and 42 the high for any fourth quarter this season. Quite the evening for HEAT trivia.

2. The HEAT are one of the best clock-control teams in the league. They’re No. 28 in pace not only because they take their time on offense to get the look or the matchup they want, but also because they lead the league in the average length of their defensive possessions. In other words, no team forces teams up against the shot clock more often than the HEAT. As such, their games are typically on the slower side of things, and they tend to bring teams down to their speed rather than upshifting their own style. So the pace of this one was a surprise as the Hornets had everything at their own speed. Then Chris Quinn, filling in for Erik Spoelstra who is still in health and safety protocols, went to the zone in the fourth quarter and the Hornets’ attack slowed to a crawl. The coaching staff always has another look to try, and Quinn did his part as the offense did the rest.

3. Max Strus may be the new starter, but Miami’s rotation is still fluid as ever. Despite Strus playing well (3-of-5 from three, 12 points) it was Duncan Robinson getting more minutes (27 to Strus’ 19) because he was a man on fire, going 7-of-11 from three for 21 points. It may seem obvious that a player making every single thing they put up gets more minutes, but it’s still worth calling out in light of all the recent changes made to the HEAT’s lineups. While it may not be apples to apples, both Goran Dragic and Wade have come off Miami’s bench in recent years only to pretty much play their games as usual whenever they were on the court, and there’s no reason Robinson can’t do his thing. And if the bench role helps to keep him out of foul trouble, what difference does it make if he’s playing 20-25 minutes as a starter or coming off the bench.

Both Robinson and Strus are crucial components to making the HEAT’s half-court offense work. Whoever is starting, what the recent changes have highlighted most is the HEAT’s commitment to playing, and maximizing, both of them.

-Next Up For Miami: Vs Hawks - Friday – April 8, 8:00 PM ET in Miami, FL Watch It Live On NBA League Pass