As part of the Random Acts of HEAT initiative, presented by Ultimate Kronos Group, HEAT Legend Glen Rice was joined by HEAT staffers and representatives from Feeding South Florida and Pollo Tropical to surprise seniors at two low-income housing apartment complexes, each with approximately 200 residents, with a food stable box (30 lbs.) providing one week’s worth of meals. Additionally, each senior was provided with a “Tropichop” as well as the newly released “Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich with spicy HEAT sauce” courtesy of Pollo Tropical, Florida Blue facemasks and handwritten kindness cards with words of encouragement crafted by the HEAT Dancers, as well as HEAT and UKG staff. This event took place on National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The pandemic has had a disproportionately negative impact on seniors across the country, particularly those in low-income communities and communities of color. During the last 11 months, seniors have lived with the highest risk of serious morbidity and/or death due to COVID-19 coupled with the mental health effects of social isolation from family and friends.

Random Acts of HEAT is a series of good deeds in the South Florida community meant to inspire individuals, families, organizations, and communities to reciprocate kindness through random acts of their own.