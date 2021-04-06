HEAT Joins HBCU Florida Memorial University For Leadership & Development Program

The Miami HEAT has teamed up with Florida Memorial University to launch a Leadership & Development program. The mission of the program is to prepare college students to become young professionals who can impact and be of value early in their careers through the implementation of a professional curriculum, roundtables, and mentorship program.

Shane Battier (VP of Basketball Development & Analytics), Michael McCullough (EVP/CMO), Jason Jackson (HEAT Television Host & Courtside Reporter), and Dr. Jaffus Hardrick (FMU President) were on hand Monday at FMU for the official program kickoff.

Florida Memorial University is the only Historically Black College and University in the South Florida area, home to key milestones along the civil rights journey.

During the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced a renewed focus on HBCUs to prepare African-American students to enter the workforce and “hit the ground running.” The HEAT partnership with FMU reflects this renewed focus and is another step in the team’s continuing effort to use their unique platform and standing in the community to deliver on their social justice pledge and effect positive change that uplifts the Black community.