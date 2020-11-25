Breein Tyree Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed guard Breein Tyree.

Tyree played all four years at the University of Mississippi appearing in 130 career games (109 starts) and averaged 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 28.0 minutes while shooting 42.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 78.7 percent from the foul line. Among the school’s all-time leaders, he finished sixth in points (1,797), sixth in three-point field goals made (207), seventh in games played, ninth in free throws made (384), 10th in field goals made (603), 10th in assists (325) and 10th in minutes (3,634).

As a senior last season, Tyree appeared in 31 games (30 starts) and averaged a team-leading 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.29 steals and 34.2 minutes while shooting 42.6 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 82.2 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the coaches and to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press. He was selected as a finalist for the Howell Trophy which goes to the best college basketball player in the state of Mississippi and was one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award which recognizes four areas of excellence, including community, classroom, character and competition.