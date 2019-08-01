Adebayo Named To USA Basketball National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, August 1 – USA Basketball announced today that Miami HEAT center Bam Adebayo has been named to the 2019 Men’s National Team and to the roster of players expected to participate in the USA’s August 5-9 World Cup training camp. The 16-man roster will train with the 2019 USA Select Team during its training camp in Las Vegas from August 5-8, and be capped by a USA Blue-USA White exhibition game on August 9.

Adebayo was the only player to appear in all 82 games (28 starts) for the HEAT during the 2018-19 season and averaged 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.3 minutes. He ranked among the NBA leaders in total rebounds (29th), offensive rebounds (tied-31st), defensive rebounds (32nd), rebounds per game (40th) and blocks (40th). He was tied for the team lead in three-point plays (field goal and free throw) with 20 and finished second on the team in offensive, defensive and total rebounds, free throws made, blocked shots, double-doubles and dunks (career-high 117). He also ranked third on the team in free throws attempted, minutes and steals.

USA National Team members expected at the World Cup training camp in addition to Adebayo include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento), Jaylen Brown (Boston), Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee), Kyle Lowry (Toronto), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Mason Plumlee (Denver), Julius Randle (New York), Marcus Smart (Boston), Jayson Tatum (Boston), P.J. Tucker (Houston), Myles Turner (Indiana), Kemba Walker (Boston) and Thaddeus Young (Chicago). The USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.