Bam Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

In a career that will surely be filled with accolades, Bam Adebayo now has his first.

Bam has been the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, December 9 through Sunday, December 15. In doing so, he becomes the 16th different HEAT player to win the award, marking the 59th time in franchise history a player has earned the honor.

Adebayo helped lead Miami to a 2-1 record for the week after recording two triple-doubles and a double-double, becoming just the fifth player in team history to record multiple triple-doubles as a member of the HEAT. He averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.00 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field. He led the team in rebounds, assists and blocks twice and in plus/minus, minutes and steals once each. He has now currently recorded a double-double in a career-high five-straight games.

Adebayo led off the week with a 30-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in a, 135-121, overtime win vs. Atlanta on December 10, becoming the youngest player (22 years, 145 days) in HEAT franchise history to post a triple-double. He set career highs for points, assists, field goals made (13) and minutes (43:31) in the game. On December 13, he posted a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double while dishing out five assists and recording a block in a three-point, 113-110, loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then on the second night of a back-to-back set on December 14 at Dallas, he posted his second triple-double of the week, recording 18 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, a game-high 10 assists, a game-high two blocks, two steals and a game-high +15 plus/minus in a, 122-118, overtime victory.