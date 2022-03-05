9 Instagramble Miami Spots You Need to Check Out Now

Looking for inspiration to HEAT up your IG feed? We’ve got you covered. In honor of Miami Day, we’ve rounded up some of the most Instagrammable spots to get your #selfie on in the Magic City.

Wynwood

No better place to get the perfect picture than the art district! Colorful murals, graffitied streets, and over 70 art galleries contribute to Wynwood’s must-IG appeal. It’s a classic.

Little Havana

Capture the history of Miami through the lens of the locals. From Calle Ocho to Versailles, Little Havana will give your Instagram that classic Cuban flair. Don’t forget to grab some delicious food while you’re there.

Miami Beach

Don’t you worry - even though Baywatch was filmed in Deerfield Beach, the iconic lifeguard towers lining Miami Beach in an array of colors will give you the perfect backdrop to try out your best slo-mo run for the ‘gram.

Art Deco

Channel your inner Miami Vice with an IG worthy stop to Miami’s Art Deco District. If you’re anything like us, you’ll sport your best Vice merch to take your content to the next level and HEAT up your feed.

FTX Arena

Nothing says 305 day better than an evening spent at the HEAT’s House. Whether you prefer to snap a picture courtside, next to our prized Championship trophies, or in front of one of our many murals throughout the concourse - after a visit to the arena, we promise you’ll leave with a camera roll full of Instagrammable memories.

Little Haiti

Vibrant, Victorian architecture alludes to life in the Caribbean islands throughout Miami’s Little Haiti. Capture the culture and the soul of the community, one IG picture at a time.

Brickell Key

With 360 water views and the famous Downtown Miami skyline, Brickell Key is an Instagram hot spot. Be sure to plan your content accordingly and stop by around sunset for the perfect shot that captures the essence of city living in the 305.

Key Biscayne

Tucked away at the Southernmost point of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is a picturesque background meant for the ‘gram. Intertwined with mangroves and inhabited by tropical wildlife this park also features a historic lighthouse that adds character to any photo.

Design District

#OOTD content thrives here. The 305 is nothing if not luxurious, so be sure to visit the Design District to capture shopping content that proves you are, in fact, “living your best life.”