5 Things To Know About Tyler Herro

Well, the wait is finally over.

With the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the HEAT selected Tyler Herro out of Kentucky. Below are five things you need to know about the 19-year-old.

1. When Herro Played Well, Kentucky Played Well

Herro averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a team-high 32.6 minutes per game in his lone season at Kentucky, but 15 was the magic number.

In fact, the Wildcats went 19-0 when Herro scored 15 points or more in 2018-19.

That’s crazy.

2. He Earned A Number Of Accolades In College

Despite playing just one year at the collegiate level, Herro earned his fair share of acclaim. Not only was he named the 2018-19 SEC Newcomer of the Year by the AP, but he was also selected to the 2018-19 All-SEC Second Team and the All-Freshman Team.

3. He Likes To Run

One of the first things that jump out about Herro when watching him on film is his affinity for getting out on the break. This past season, he scored 1.3 points per possession in transition, which ranked him in the 87th percentile.

4. He Can Score From Inside & Outside

In addition to being a solid three-point shooter (35.5 percent), Herro can also finish at the rim and get to the charity stripe pretty well. All told, the 6-foot-6 guard shot 58.8 percent in the restricted area and converted 93.5 percent of his free throws, which was good enough for a school record.

“I think I can play in pick-and-rolls, I can create a little bit more than people think, so offensively I think I’m definitely a complete player on that side, just with a lot of things to obviously improve on [and] still get better at,” Herro said on a conference call shortly after being drafted. “But I think I’m much more than a shooter.”

5. He’s From Greenfield, WI

Originally a Wisconsin commit, Herro played at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, WI, where he scored over 2,000 points for his career.

“[Greenfield is] a suburb, but obviously different than a New York or a New Jersey…every year, there is a kid getting drafted from different cities,” he said. “There’s never been a kid from that area, my high school, being drafted like me, so I’m just blessed to be able to have these opportunities.”