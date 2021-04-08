5 Major Keys from Goran “The Dragon” Dragić
Life advice comes in many forms, but when it comes from the Dragon himself, you listen. #BeLikeTheDragon
1. Find something you like doing
“This is so you don’t have too much stress. When you’re happy, it’s so much easier to enjoy life.”
2. Always surround yourself with good people
“Always. This is important.”
3. Eat healthy
“You’re going to feel better.”
4. Hold your family together
“Always be there for them.”
5. Enjoy life.
“This is the most important one. Go explore. Even if you’re afraid of something, just do it. Go for it. Try new things. Sometimes people are scared of trying new things.”
