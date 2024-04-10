2024 HEAT Scholarship Winners Presented by X World Wallet and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund

The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund facilitates $25,000 annually in scholarship funds to high school seniors attending Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe or Palm Beach schools. Presented by X World Wallet, this is the 28th year that the Miami HEAT has offered scholarships. Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance and outstanding community service. Scholarships include the following:
- Three (3) $5,000.00 HEAT Scholarships
- One (1) $5,000.00 Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship
- One (1) $5,000.00 Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship
Sophia Bacallao
- Winner of the HEAT Scholarship, graduating class of 2024 of Coral Reef Senior High School
- Attending University of South Florida, majoring in Business Pre-Law
- Sophia has completed over 837 service hours, while maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.9 and an unweighted GPA of 3.8
- Ms.Bacallo has received the following honors and scholarships: National Hispanic Scholar Recognition, AP Scholar Recognition, YALE Bassett Award for Community Engagement, Silver Knight Nominee in Business, Carson Scholar of 2022-2023, Junior League of Miami Scholarship Nominee for Coral Reef High School, Key Club Governors Project Member Award, C-SPAN Student Cam Finalist, and FBLA Business Achievement Award. Sophia partook in the following honor societies: National Honor Society, National Business Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Psychology Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and Social Science National Honor Society.
- Sophia is also involved in several extracurricular activities. She has served as the Student Government Vice President for Coral Reef High School, as well as Student Ambassador for the Academy of Finance, Committee Member of the Educational Excellence School Advisory Council, and played all four years on the Varsity Lacrosse Team.
- Sophia participated in Best Buddies as a mentor, took on the role as an active member of the Parent Teacher Student Association, served as Vice President of the Fairchild Challenge, all while she was an active member of Key Club. Sophia was also a chapter chair for the organization Abuelos Community Foundation, assisting the needs of senior citizens in South Florida, and serving the leadership board of the Youth Ambassador program of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee.
Bolton Bazile
- Winner of the HEAT Scholarship, graduating class of 2024 of The College Academy at Broward College
- Attending Duke University, majoring in Global Health and Public Policy
- Bolton has completed 1,018 service hours, with a weighted GPA of 5.1 and an unweighted GPA of 3.8
- Bolton has received the following honors and scholarships: Questbridge National College Match and College Prep Scholar, Bank of America Student Leader, College Board National Recognition, Broward College President and Dean’s List, Rob Elmore Honors, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and the National Griptape Grant Recipient.
- As The Bank of America Student Leader, Bolton initiated a free health drive while working with the YMCA. At Broward College, Bolton held multiple roles: Community Service Liaison for the Pre-Med club, Senator and Secretary of the Medical Volunteers club, and volunteered at Seahawk Marketplace, providing essentials to students at Broward College.
- Bolton excelled academically as the Historian and Events Coordinator of the National Honor Society, and Founder and Developer of the Financial Literacy Club. Additionally, Bolton served as the School Advisory Council Voting Member on the Principals Advisory’s Board and Student Representative for Broward County Public Schools.
Raynalie Pierre Jean
- Winner of the HEAT Scholarship, graduating class of 2024 of North Miami Beach High School
- Attending Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University, majoring in Pre-Dental
- Raynalie maintained an unweighted GPA of 3.8 and a weighted GPA of 4.8. and earned 347 service hours.
- Raynalie has received the following honors and scholarships: National African American Recognition Program, Posse Finalist, Career Work Study Excellence Award in 2022 and 2023, Highest GPA in Miami Dade College for Math, Chemistry, and Public Speaking in 2023, Presidential Honor Student for her semester in the summer of 2023, and AP Scholar with Honor. All while playing volleyball, track and field, and varsity basketball.
- Along with these distinguished honors, Raynalie was also President of Free Methodist Christian Community Church, where she was also a Dancer, and Lead Singer. She also served as President of High School’s Book Club, Treasurer of Student Government, Key Club Member, National Honor Society, and treasure of GEMS (Girls Educated and Motivated for Success) program.
Jessica Meek
- Winner of the Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship, graduating class of 2024 Cypress Bay High School
- Attending Vanderbilt University, majoring in Neuroscience
- Jessica has received the following honors and scholarships: DECA International Career Development Conference placed in 2nd and 1st place in the DECA Career development Conference, Placed Top 10 in International Youth Neuroscience Association Neuro Ethics Essay competition, National Merit Commended Student, Lighting Award of Excellence, Hagan Scholarship Finalist, AP Scholar, and the AICE Diploma with Merit. She obtained this all while playing Varsity Softball.
- Jessica obtained 472 service hours by working hard in her community service efforts. She was the Vice President of Best Buddies, Volunteer at The Dorit & Ben J. Genet Cupboard, Math Tutor for Cypress Bay Mu Alpha, and DECA Leadership Council Director.
- Lastly, Jessica worked hard as well outside her extracurricular activities, as she obtained an internship with Genuine Design Company, and Lightning Softball and Baseball Camp Counselor.
Timiaya Tatiana Clark
- Winner of the Alec Kessler Student Athlete Scholarship, graduating class of 2024 Glades Day School
- Attending one of the following schools: Florida Southern College, Valdosta State University, or Voorhees University.
- Timiaya maintained an a weighted GPA of 3.3.
- Timaya has received the following honors and scholarships: Palm Beach County’s Honorable Mention, Reserved Market Hog Record Book Champion, Reserved Market Hog Champion, and Travel Basketball Student Athlete Award. While obtaining these impressive awards, Timaya also participated in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track and Field for her high school. She also played High School Varsity Basketball and was in the Amateur Athletic Union.
- Timaya has obtained 724 community service hours and worked as the Assistant President for her school’s Student Government and Future Farmers of America Treasure.