2022 Miami HEAT Summer League Roster

Your Miami HEAT announced that they will be participating in both the California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT players Haywood Highsmith, Mychal Mulder, Javonte Smart and Ӧmer Yurtseven, as well as Miami’s 2022 first-round draft pick, Nikola Jović, will participate. Miami HEAT Assistant Coach Malik Allen will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.

Practice sessions will begin Thursday, June 30 in San Francisco. The HEAT begins summer league play on Saturday, July 2 in San Francisco, and will play three games. The team will then head to the NBA 2K23 Summer League with their first game scheduled for Saturday, July 9. The team will play five total games in Las Vegas.

MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO. NAME POS HGT WGT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/ HOME COUNTRY YRS PRO 56 Jalen Adaway F 6-5 215 07/09/98 St. Bonaventure/USA R 50 Kyle Allman, Jr. G 6-4 183 09/02/97 Paris Basketball/USA R 52 Jamaree Bouyea G 6-2 170 06/27/99 San Francisco/USA R 58 A.J. Lawson G 6-6 180 07/15/00 South Carolina/Canada R 54 Jamal Cain F 6-7 191 03/20/99 Oakland/USA R 0 Marcus Garrett ^ G 6-5 205 11/09/98 Kansas/USA 1 53 Bryce Hamilton G/F 6-4 205 11/10/00 UNLV/USA R 24 Haywood Highsmith F 6-7 220 12/09/96 Wheeling/USA 2 5 Nikola Jović F 6-11 223 06/09/03 Mega Basket/United Kingdom R 12 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 195 06/12/94 Kentucky/Canada 3 59 Orlando Robinson C 6-11 244 07/10/00 Fresno State/USA R 15 Javonte Smart G 6-3 205 06/03/99 Louisiana State/USA 1 57 Aaron Wheeler F 6-9 205 09/24/98 St. John’s/USA R 58 Bryson Williams C 6-9 237 04/25/98 Texas Tech/USA R 77 Ӧmer Yurtseven ^ C 6-11 255 06/19/98 Georgetown/Turkey 1

^ Participating in Las Vegas only

*Roster subject to change