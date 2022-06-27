2022 Miami HEAT Summer League Roster
Your Miami HEAT announced that they will be participating in both the California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT players Haywood Highsmith, Mychal Mulder, Javonte Smart and Ӧmer Yurtseven, as well as Miami’s 2022 first-round draft pick, Nikola Jović, will participate. Miami HEAT Assistant Coach Malik Allen will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.
Practice sessions will begin Thursday, June 30 in San Francisco. The HEAT begins summer league play on Saturday, July 2 in San Francisco, and will play three games. The team will then head to the NBA 2K23 Summer League with their first game scheduled for Saturday, July 9. The team will play five total games in Las Vegas.
MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|NO.
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHDATE
|COLLEGE/ HOME COUNTRY
|YRS PRO
|56
|Jalen Adaway
|F
|6-5
|215
|07/09/98
|St. Bonaventure/USA
|R
|50
|Kyle Allman, Jr.
|G
|6-4
|183
|09/02/97
|Paris Basketball/USA
|R
|52
|Jamaree Bouyea
|G
|6-2
|170
|06/27/99
|San Francisco/USA
|R
|58
|A.J. Lawson
|G
|6-6
|180
|07/15/00
|South Carolina/Canada
|R
|54
|Jamal Cain
|F
|6-7
|191
|03/20/99
|Oakland/USA
|R
|0
|Marcus Garrett ^
|G
|6-5
|205
|11/09/98
|Kansas/USA
|1
|53
|Bryce Hamilton
|G/F
|6-4
|205
|11/10/00
|UNLV/USA
|R
|24
|Haywood Highsmith
|F
|6-7
|220
|12/09/96
|Wheeling/USA
|2
|5
|Nikola Jović
|F
|6-11
|223
|06/09/03
|Mega Basket/United Kingdom
|R
|12
|Mychal Mulder
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/12/94
|Kentucky/Canada
|3
|59
|Orlando Robinson
|C
|6-11
|244
|07/10/00
|Fresno State/USA
|R
|15
|Javonte Smart
|G
|6-3
|205
|06/03/99
|Louisiana State/USA
|1
|57
|Aaron Wheeler
|F
|6-9
|205
|09/24/98
|St. John’s/USA
|R
|58
|Bryson Williams
|C
|6-9
|237
|04/25/98
|Texas Tech/USA
|R
|77
|Ӧmer Yurtseven ^
|C
|6-11
|255
|06/19/98
|Georgetown/Turkey
|1
^ Participating in Las Vegas only
*Roster subject to change
