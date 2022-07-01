HEAT ANNOUNCE 2022-23 PRESEASON HOME SCHEDULE

Your Miami HEAT announced their 2022-23 preseason home schedule today with all three games being played inside FTX Arena. The HEAT will start their preseason action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4 at 7:30PM EST with their next home game scheduled for October 10 vs. the Houston Rockets at 7:30PM EST before completing the home stint vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on October 12 at 7:30PM EST.

Game tickets for the three home games at FTX Arena will go on sale today beginning at 12PM. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com/tickets/single-game-tickets or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through July 7 are eligible for the State of Florida's 2022 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday. All qualifying purchases will have the tax refunded by Ticketmaster. Visit https://blog.ticketmaster.com/florida-freedom-week-tax-exemption/ for more details.

All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. HEAT fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App in order to gain entry to FTX Arena. The Miami HEAT App is the number one source to enhance HEAT fans’ game day experience. For more information, please visit HEAT.app.

The complete preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The preseason home schedule is as follows: