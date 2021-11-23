2021 HEAT Thanksgiving Celebration

The Miami HEAT hosted the 30th Annual HEAT Thanksgiving Celebration, presented by Florida Blue and with the help of Feeding South Florida, via a drive-through food distribution to usher in the Thanksgiving holiday with residents of the Miami area.

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, as well as Miami-Dade County and City of Miami Commissioners were on-site to lend a helping hand.

Approximately 600 families were pre-selected by different local government and community-based organizations to receive an entire Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings from the Miami HEAT, courtesy of Florida Blue. Frozen turkeys were provided by Publix and Florida Blue while canned goods, side items and beverages were donated by Goya Foods, Moët & Chandon, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Pepsi Stronger Together and Hairclub. Pollo Tropical distributed free meal vouchers and Papa John’s Pizza also provided each family with a free large pizza voucher. The Miami HEAT and Feeding South Florida also provided 20 lbs. food boxes that included an assortment of non-perishable goods.

The reach of this year’s celebration extended well beyond the Overtown/Wynwood area to help touch those in need in communities such as Little Havana, Little Haiti, Liberty City, Kendall, and as far north as Lauderdale Lakes.