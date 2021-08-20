Our 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule Is Here!

The 2021-22 season schedule has arrived!

It will begin with six preseason games and feature 82 regular season contests running from October 4, 2021 – April 10, 2022. Bally Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all preseason and 77 regular season games. The HEAT will make 22 national television appearances, including five each on both ESPN and TNT as well as 12 on NBA TV. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English. Additionally, the Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Network will broadcast each home preseason game and every regular season game in Spanish on its flagship station, Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM/FM 107.5 HD-2 & simulcast on 1140 AM WQBA).

Miami will begin the 2021-22 campaign inside the FTX Arena on October 4 in a preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks before a back-to-back road set against the Houston Rockets on October 7 and the San Antonio Spurs on October 8. The HEAT will return home on October 11 against the Charlotte Hornets and complete the preseason stint in a road-home set, first against the Hawks in Atlanta on October 14 and then the Boston Celtics in Miami on Friday night, October 15.

The HEAT will tipoff its 34th regular season at home, hosting the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, October 21 (8PM) at FTX Arena and will then travel to Indiana for a Saturday night matchup against the Pacers on October 23 (7PM). Miami will play five of their first nine games at home before heading out on their first West Coast trip from November 8-15 which includes a nationally televised back-to-back set in Los Angeles, first against the Lakers on November 10 on ESPN (10PM) and then against the Clippers on November 11 on NBA TV (10:30PM).

This year’s schedule features 36 of the 82 games played on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Of those weekend games, 18 will be played in Miami (seven on Friday, nine on Saturday and two on Sunday). The HEAT’s longest homestand will be a seven-game stretch from March 5-18 which includes 11 games inside FTX Arena in March, the most for any month. Miami will play 14 back-to-backs, including five home-and-home sets and close out the season with 13 of their final 18 games at home.

A limited number of Miami HEAT Half Season Ticket Plans are available for sale for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Interested HEAT fans are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/heat/tickets/partial-plans -- a special website containing an interactive 3-D seating chart and the ability to view seats in real time. Interested fans can contact the HEAT by sending an email to ticketsales@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP. On Saturday, August 21st, the general public can purchase single game tickets beginning at 2PM. All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. Visit HEAT.app for more information.

